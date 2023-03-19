Gas Relief: 5 Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Gastric Issues And Bloating

Gas relief solutions: Among the worst fears is the thought of having to relieve gas in public and or at an inappropriate time. A gassy stomach can be painful even though it is not a sickness and is a normal aspect of digestion. Bloating, stomach discomfort, cramps, and heaviness might result from it. When you swallow air while drinking or eating, you have gas, a condition where gas builds up in the digestive tract.

Gastric issues and a love of eating are two characteristics shared by Indians. Gastric disorders frequently include indigestion, gas, bloating, hiccups, heartburn, stomach discomfort, ulcers, and nausea. These are the common benefits of leading an unhealthy lifestyle, which also include binge eating, smoking, drinking alcohol, having sleep problems, overeating, stress, etc.

Causes of gastric problems

- Low levels of fibre in your diet

- Lack of regular physical activity, sedentary lifestyle

- Travelling or any other major changes to your routine

- Excessive amounts of dairy products

- Chronic and unmanaged stress

- Not going to the toilet regularly (possibly due to pain or haemorrhoids)

- Consuming an overdose of diarrhoea medication

- Calcium and aluminium containing Antacids

- Other medications that are rich in iron as well as painkillers, antidepressants

- Pregnancy

Here are the five best home remedies for gas and bloating that work and help you feel relieved:

1. Ajwain/Carom Seeds

The gas trouble can be effectively treated with ajwain or carom seeds. Carom seeds contain thymol, which causes the release of stomach secretions, aiding in appropriate meal digestion. A cup of water should be consumed together with half a teaspoon of carom seeds. Once a day, perform this to relieve gas.

2. Jeera Water

Jeera or cumin contains essential oils that activate the salivary glands, continuing to improve digestion and decreasing the likelihood of excessive gas buildup. Boil two cups of water with a tablespoon of cumin seeds for 10 to 15 minutes. After your meals, let the water cool and then strain it.

3. Asafoetida (Heeng)

To relieve gas, combine roughly half a teaspoon of heeng with lukewarm water and consume. Heeng works as an anti-flatulent to stop the development of intestinal bacteria that can be causing your stomach to produce too much gas.

4. Apple cider vinegar and water

Apple cider vinegar is an alternative gas treatment. It relaxes the stomach and cures flatulence- the condition due to which gas occurs. Although apple cider vinegar is recommended, you can use regular vinegar if you don't have any.

5. Buttermilk

Buttermilk can soothe your stomach and is a good remedy for gas and bloating. Pour a little black salt and carom seeds into a glass of buttermilk. Drink it once or twice a day after thoroughly mixing it to relieve your gastric discomfort.

6. Triphala

Organic powder Triphala is also very beneficial for treating an upset stomach. Before heading to bed, boil a half teaspoon of this powder in boiling water for 5–10 minutes. Be careful with the quantity and frequency of ingesting this combination as it is strong in fibre and may cause bloating if consumed in excess.

How to avoid gastric problems in the long-term

The long-term risk of developing a stomach problem can be further decreased by adopting healthy behaviours like regular meals, abstaining from binge eating, getting regular sleep, and engaging in some type of daily physical activity. Try to avoid acidic meals like lime, baking soda, and other foods that are difficult to digest.

