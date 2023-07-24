5 Oral Hygiene Products For Healthy Teeth

Your everyday dental hygiene regimen needs to be changed. An essential component of leading a healthy lifestyle is maintaining your dental health. Strong teeth, healthy gums, and a mouth free of halitosis are indications of good general health as well as crucial components of oral hygiene.

The simple yet important additions you should make to your oral care practise to improve your dental hygiene game and prevent a variety of problems including tooth decay and discoloration. Everyone follows the oral hygiene mantra of "brush, floss, rinse, and repeat." As it turns out, there is a lot more you can do to maintain the health of your gums, smile, teeth, and breath.

Dental Floss

Don't forget the pscaes between your teeth. It is hard to remove debris between the teeth by brushing. To properly floss your teeth, cut a piece of dental floss that is about 40-50 cm long. Wrap it gently around your fingers, then insert it between your teeth and gently pull it out.

Interdental Brush

Interdental rbushes are essential during orthodontic treatment. If you gums have receded or if your wear braces, use an interdental brush to manage it. Place the interdental brush between the teeth and clean the space between the teeth by pushing it from the outside to the inside and pulling it out.

Tongue Cleaner

The key of fighting bad breath. White coat on tongue, which is formed with accumulation of food debris and bacteria, is a main cause of bad breath. After brushing your teeth, gently place the blade of the cleaner deep on your tongue and lightly press, then scrape it back and forth 3-4 times. Rinse the cleaner thoroughly after use and store.

Dental Fluid (Gargle)

Not only odor removal, but also antibacterial effect. According to its ingredients , dental fluid can be expected to have antibacterial, anti-gingivitis and tooth decay prevention effects. It os recommended not to eat or drink anything for about 30 minutes after use.

Oral Irrigator

Clean between teeth and gums. This product uses the pressure of water to help remove food debris and bacteria between teeth and gums. It is also effective for people who have had dental implant surgery. Starting from the inside of the molars, slowly move the device along the gum line towards the front teeth and thoroughly clean the area.

Tips to keep your teeth healty

- Brush your teeth twice daily

- Choose your toothbrush wisely

- Floss regularly

- Use an antibacterial mouthwash

- Give your tongue some attention

Oral hygiene is an important part of total bodily wellness. You can keep your teeth healthy and cavity-free according to these dental hygiene recommendations using the proper products, practising good brushing techniques.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)