International Self-Care Day: Types Of Rest Every Person Needs For Better Care

International Self-Care Day is celebrated on July 24 every year. The day has a special month and date format that looks like 7/24, signifying that self-care should be practised every day of the week, 24 hours a day.

The significance of loving oneself and caring for one's health and mind is highlighted on this day. This year's theme is "Resilience, Adaptability, and Thriving in Adversity" - a global call to action for people to cultivate resilience, which may help individuals manage stress, cope with negative emotions, and preserve physical and mental health.

Dr Krishna Veer Singh, Co-founder & CEO of Lissun- A Mental Health & Emotional Wellness Platform says, "International Self-Care Day serves as an important reminder that taking care of ourselves goes beyond just looking after our physical health. It also involves paying equal attention to our mental well-being. In today’s fast-paced world, many people battle with sleep issues, finding happiness, managing anger, coping with work-related stress, and dealing with mental conditions such as depression and anxiety."



Dr Gorav Gupta, Co-founder of Emoneeds agrees and says, "In recent years, we have witnessed a steep rise in mental health issues in India, accentuating the need to prioritize mental well-being alongside physical health. Despite this growing concern, mental health often gets neglected, as society tends to place more emphasis on visible physical ailments. This discrepancy perpetuates the misconception that mental health problems are less significant or even unworthy of attention."

"Recognizing and addressing these aspects of self-care is crucial for leading a fulfilling life. When we prioritize our mental health and take steps to manage stress and address emotional issues, we lay a strong foundation for our overall well-being," highlights Dr Krishna Veer.

Dr Gorav comments, "Consequently, individuals may hesitate to seek help or delay accessing mental health professionals for regular checkups, allowing potential issues to escalate silently. International Self-Care Day serves as a pivotal platform to address this disparity and promote a more holistic approach to health."

On International Self-Care Day, let us check out some ways to indulge in self-care to improve relaxation by finding the type every person needs.

Physical Rest

Physical rest can be active or passive. Sleeping or napping counts as passive rest, and indulging in activities such as yoga or stretching which will improve the body's flexibility and circulation will be active resting.

Mental Rest

When trying to sleep at night, some of us struggle to fall asleep because we are unable to switch off the conversation of the day. Remind yourself to take a break every two hours throughout the day, this will help you in remembering to slow down. You can also keep a notepad near your bed to jot down any nagging thoughts.

Sensory Rest

Being in front of the screen throughout the day with multiple conversations going on in the background can make one's senses feel overwhelmed. One can counter this by closing their eyes for a minute in the middle of the day and unplugging from the electronics towards the end of each day.

Creative Rest

For anyone who's into brainstorming new ideas or coming up with solutions, creative rest is a must. Creative rest not only means connecting with nature and looking with an awe-filled eye but also being able to appreciate art. It means turning your space into an inspirational one by filling it with things that make you want to be creative.

Emotional Rest

Some individuals struggle to say no to their peers and end up putting themselves in a position they'd rather not be in. These individuals need to know and understand that they can take a break from saying yes every time and be people-pleasing.

When asked about how they feel instead of pasting a fake smile and lying they can say what's bothering them.

Spiritual Rest

Engage in activities such as prayer, meditation, etc. to connect beyond the mental and physical. One will feel a deep sense of love and belongingness when trying to involve in activities such as these daily.

"By holistically caring for ourselves, we are better equipped to care for others and contribute positively to society. It enables us to show empathy, support others, and spread kindness in our communities," concludes Dr Krishna Veer.

Dr Gorav mentions lastly that by simply increasing awareness about the significance of mental health checkups, we can motivate individuals to give equal importance to their mental well-being as they do to their physical health.

"Normalizing regular visits to mental health professionals also fosters a proactive and preventive approach, where potential concerns can be identified early and managed effectively. By destigmatizing seeking support, people are more likely to seek help without fear of judgment, ultimately leading to improved mental resilience and overall quality of life."

It is best to contact a professional if you feel overwhelmed or if things are too hard for you to handle.