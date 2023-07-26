5 Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee

Your mood, metabolism, and mental and physical performance may all be improved by caffeine if taken in moderate amounts. Additionally, studies have indicated that when consumed in low- to moderate amounts, it's safe for the majority of people.

High quantities of caffeine, however, may have unfavorable and even harmful side effects.

According to research, your genes play a significant role in determining how tolerant you are to it. Some people can eat a lot more coffee than others without getting sick.



Furthermore, even what is normally regarded as a modest dose of caffeine can cause symptoms in people who aren't acclimated to it.

Here are the five side effects of taking high levels of caffeine consumption

Anxiety

Caffeine is known to make people more alert. It functions by obstructing adenosine's actions, a brain substance that causes fatigue. Adrenaline, the "fight-or-flight" hormone linked to enhanced energy, is released at the same time. However, with greater doses, these effects could be more overt, resulting in jitteriness and anxiety. When taken all at once, studies have shown that even small amounts can produce fast breathing and raise stress levels.

It might be a good idea to examine your caffeine intake and reduce it if you find that you get tense or jittery frequently.

Insomnia

One of the most coveted properties of caffeine is its capacity to help individuals stay awake. However, excessive caffeine consumption can make it challenging to achieve enough restorative sleep.

According to studies, consuming more caffeine seems to lengthen the time it takes to fall asleep. Additionally, it might make people sleep less on average, especially the elderly. In those who are regarded as "good sleepers," or even those who self-report insomnia, low or moderate doses of caffeine don't seem to have a significant impact on sleep.

Importantly, your genetics and other factors will have a role in how much caffeine you can eat without having an adverse effect on your sleep.

Additionally, because caffeine's effects might take several hours to wear off, consuming it later in the day may prevent you from falling asleep.

Fatigue

Caffeinated drinks including coffee, tea, and others are proven to increase energy.

They may, however, potentially have the reverse result by causing rebound tiredness after the caffeine has left your body.

Consume caffeine in moderate rather than large quantities to maximize its energizing effects and prevent rebound weariness.

Rapid Heart Rate

High caffeine intake can have stimulatory effects that can make your heart beat more quickly. Young people who drank energy drinks with exceptionally high caffeine dosages have been linked to atrial fibrillation, which is an abnormal pulse rhythm.

However, not everyone appears to experience this impact. In fact, some individuals with heart conditions may be able to take high doses of caffeine without experiencing any negative effects.

You should think about reducing your intake if you experience any changes in your heartbeat or rhythm after consuming caffeinated beverages.

High Blood Pressure

Caffeine doesn't generally appear to make most people more susceptible to heart disease or stroke. However, because of its stimulating effects on the neurological system, it has been demonstrated in numerous studies to increase blood pressure. Because high blood pressure may eventually damage arteries and restrict the flow of blood to your heart and brain, it raises your chance of having a heart attack or stroke. Fortunately, caffeine appears to only temporarily raise blood pressure.

So it's crucial to pay attention to caffeine dosage and timing, especially if you already have high blood pressure.