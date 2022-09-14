5 Signs your liver is healing
There is no denying that alcohol is a major toxin for the body yet the liver processes this and is a self-healing organ, just like our skin. Find out signs your liver is healing from damage.
- The liver is the largest organ in the body and is responsible for producing bile
- It is important to understand how your body reacts to alcohol and other liver toxins
Your liver is a robust organ that can recover on its own from severe damage, such as alcohol poisoning from binge drinking. Fortunately, most alcohol-related liver damage is repairable. Once you quit drinking and taking any medications or supplements that are known to affect the liver, your liver will start to repair in a number of ways.
Function of liver
- Energy storage centre of the body in the form of glycogen
- Produces the substance called bile which helps in digestion
- Natural detoxification of any drugs, alcohol, and other harmful toxins to clear them from the blood
Symptoms of liver damage
Early signs:
- Fatigue
- Nausea or vomiting
- Stabbing pain or swelling near the upper area of the abdomen
- Loss of appetite
- Sudden weight loss with no clear reason
Severe symptoms:
- Darker urine
- Bleeding from the intestinal tract
- Discoloured faeces
- Jaundice
5 Signs your liver is healing
- Enabling blood clotting
- Converting glucose to glycogen, in turn, charging the body with energy
- Efficient bilirubin (a brownish yellow pigment of bile) removal
- Eliminating drugs from the system
- Improved amino-acid regulation for better processing of proteins and amino-acids
Steps to heal your liver
- Drinking alcohol in moderation or no drinking at all.
- Careful of what supplements and medicines you are taking
- Maintain your body weight
- Add a wholesome and healthy diet to your lifestyle
- Regular follow-ups with the doctor
The liver is an extraordinary organ. The only organ in the body that has the capacity to regenerate itself. The liver can grow new cells to replace its damaged tissue.
(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and is not a substitute to a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)
