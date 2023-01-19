5 superfoods to boost men's reproductive health - check complete list

By Avantii Deshpaande

If you and your partner are experiencing infertility problems, you are not alone! According to studies, about one in every six couples go through fertility issues due to the male partner. While infertility in men cannot always be treated, there are several changes you can make to your diet in order to boost your reproductive health and increase your chances of conceiving. A healthy lifestyle, in addition to supplements and a balanced diet, can be associated with better fertility levels.

Superfoods to boost fertility in men

Here are five all-natural products you might already have in your kitchen that can help increase your sperm count and boost fertility:

1. Leafy greens

Leafy green vegetables like spinach, fenugreek, Colocasia, coriander, etc., are rich in folates and Vitamin B9, playing a vital role in spermatogenesis and can improve the quality of the sperm. Broccoli, Brussels, sprouts, beans, avocados, mushrooms, bananas, oranges are also high in folates. Dark green leafy vegetables are also high in magnesium, which is essential for maintaining optimal testosterone levels. Make it a point to include at least five serves of fruits and vegetables in the diet.

2. Foods high in Omega 3 fatty acids

Fatty fish is the highest source of Omega acid DHA. Other sources include flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds, and nuts like walnuts and almonds. Besides being high in Omega 3 fatty acids, foods like fatty fish are also rich in zinc, supporting testosterone production. You can have nuts and seeds in the smoothies or just a tablespoon in the diet, or then make a chutney with it and add it to the meals.

3. Cocoa products

Cocoa products like cocoa beans and nibs are rich in magnesium and high in polyphenols and flavonoids. Magnesium is essential for maintaining optimal testosterone levels and polyphenols are antioxidants that prevent the body from any oxidative stress and improve reproductive health.

4. Okra

Another natural vegetable that is great for one’s sexual health is Lady Finger or Okra. Not only does it contain a high number of vitamins, it is also a great source of zinc. A deficiency of zinc is known to lead to erectile problems, and hence, okra is a great option to counter it. The large quantity of vitamins also helps combat exhaustion. Lady finger can be stir-fried in butter, or its root powder can be consumed with a glass of milk and honey.

5. Tomato

Tomatoes contain a nutrient called lycopene which gives them a reddish color. Studies have shown that lycopene boosts sperm quality and count by 70% while also benefitting the male reproductive system in many other ways. Taking up to two tablespoons of concentrated tomato puree daily as a supplement will help your infertility problems.

Infertility is a common problem affecting countless men across the world. If you are a man going through this, lean towards healthy lifestyle changes to improve your general health. As mentioned above, adequate sleep and working out will help you out.

(Disclaimer: Avantii Deshpaande is a Clinical and Sports Nutritionist with Fast&Up Man. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News)