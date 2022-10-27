Ayurvedic superfoods: Superfoods refer broadly to those food items which are packed with nutrients and have minimum calories. So who won't want to have them? While there has been criticism that the term was coined for marketing purposes to influence certain food trends and sell products, nevertheless, many of these items are known to have shown great health benefits, in exchange of adding minimal calories. The great thing is that you don't have to depend on expensive, imported food items, there are a bunch of Indian superfoods - easily available - that you can rely on.

Ayurveda expert Dr Rekha Radhamony took to Instagram recently to share a post on 7 Ayurvedic superfoods that can be eaten daily. In the post, she mentions that certain Ayurvedic foods are "universally good for everyone every day". She mentions these 7 superfoods:

Amla Pomegranate Ghee Moong Dal Honey Black raisins Tender radish

So let's find out the health benefits of these superfoods:

Amla: Loaded with Vitamin C, amla or Indian gooseberry is known for its anti-ageing and immunity-boosting properties. So incorporate more of these in your diet.

Pomegranate: Rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, pomegranates have many health benefits. It boosts immunity, helps in fighting Type-2 diabetes, and keeps blood pressure in check.

Ghee: When they insisted that we should have ghee, our grandmas were right! Studies have proved that adding ghee to your meals reduces the glycaemic index of food. Nutritionists like Rujuta Diwekar - best known for helping Kareena Kapoor Khan achieve her admirable figure - swears by ghee.

Moong dal: Packed with iron, potassium, and magnesium, moong dal is a very popular Indian superfood. Being fibre rich, it helps in digestion. Some studies have shown that this dal improves glucose tolerance as it has a low glycemic index and is therefore good for diabetic patients. It's also good for the heart and improves blood circulation.

Honey: Honey has numerous health benefits. Raw honey is a rich source of antioxidants called polyphenols. Having a spoonful daily can have many health benefits. Make sure to buy good quality, organic honey.

Black raisins: Packed with Vitamins, dietary fibers, and minerals, black raisins are good for anemic patients, help in eliminating harmful toxins from the body and even improve heart health.

Tender radish: Rich in antioxidants and minerals like calcium and potassium, radish is known to help in lowering heart diseases and high blood pressure.

