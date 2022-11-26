7 Benefits of having an apple empty stomach every morning

Benefits of apples: Apples are not only delicious on their own or in food, but they also have a tonne of health benefits. Apples have been linked to several health benefits, including better gut health and a lower risk of stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and some cancers.

The several health benefits of eating apples are listed here, read to know more.

1. Lowers high cholesterol and high BP

The occurrence of atherosclerosis (restricted blood flow in the arteries from plaque buildup) and heart disease is decreased by soluble fibre's ability to inhibit cholesterol deposition in the lining of blood vessel walls. Additionally, it can help in lowering blood pressure.

2. Aids in digestion

In addition to helping you feel full by slowing down digestion, the soluble fibre present in apples also helps manage your blood sugar levels by slowing the breakdown of glucose. In the meanwhile, insoluble fibre can facilitate digestion, relieve constipation, and improve bowel routine.

3. Supports a healthy immune system

Soluble fibre, which contains immune-supporting vitamin C, helped transform pro-inflammatory immune cells into anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting ones.

4. Diabetic friendly

Apples may be a good addition to your diet if you have type 2 diabetes. It's a popular misconception that individuals who have diabetes cannot consume fruits. In this situation, the soluble fibre in apples can aid in reducing the rate at which sugar enters the bloodstream and may improve blood sugar levels, thereby reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the first place.

5. Promotes healthy weight loss

You may maintain a healthy weight by eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables. Fibre slows digestion and the rise of blood sugar, keeping you full and decreasing your tendency to overeat. A medium-sized apple has just 95 calories, making it a fruit you should always have on hand when you have a sweet tooth.

6. Helps prevent neurological disorders

Among its numerous anti-disease Alzheimer's effects, the flavonoid quercetin, which is found in apples, guards neurons against oxidative damage thus protecting against the risk of the most rapidly spreading neurological disease, Alzheimer's.

7. Active role in cancer prevention

Apples may help in the fight against cancer, even though there isn't one guaranteed way to do it. As per multiple surveys, the antioxidants in apples may help lower the chance of developing certain cancers like breast cancer.

