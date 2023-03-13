7 Food Rich In Vitamin B12 You Must Add To Your Diet For Heart, Skin And Brain Health

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The term "vitamin B" actually refers to several vitamins as there are eight different types of B vitamins in total. They are valued for their capacity to facilitate the conversion of other nutrients into energy, to maintain a healthy metabolism, to support the growth of the fetus during pregnancy, and to support the health of the neurological system, liver, eyes, and skin. Nevertheless, vitamin B12, which is necessary for the production of red blood cells and DNA, is the most crucial type of vitamin B.

What is vitamin B12?

A member of the vitamin B-complex family, vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin. It is a necessary nutrient that is essential for the development and regular functioning of our bodies.

Why do you need vitamin B12?

Vitamin B12 is a crucial component that helps with the generation of DNA, the genetic material in our cells, as well as maintaining the health of our blood and nerve cells. Yet unlike many other nutrients, vitamin B12 cannot be produced by the body on its own, therefore individuals choose supplements to make up for it or any other nutrients they may be deficient in.

What causes vitamin B12 deficiency?

The ability to absorb this vitamin may decline with growing age. Also, it may happen if you regularly consume alcohol or had surgery for weight loss or another procedure that involved the removal of a portion of your stomach.

Consult your doctor if you should undergo a blood test to evaluate your vitamin B12 level if you're unsure.

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms

Neurological symptoms, often known as vitamin B12 deficient signs, can impact your brain and nerve system and include the following:

- numbness

- muscle weakness

- psychological problems, which can range from mild depression or

- anxiety, confusion and dementia

- problems with balance and coordination

- pins and needles

- incontinence (Inability to control the flow of urine from the bladder)

Vitamin B12-rich diet

Vitamin B12 deficiency is typical and can cause a number of health issues. In contemplating supplements, we often overlook the fact that improving our food is the best way of making sure that important nutrients are present in our bodies. And there is nothing better than including these foods high in vitamin B12 listed below.

"Food of animal origin is the natural source of Vitamin B12. Fish, meat, poultry products, dairy products like milk, yoghurt, cheese, and fortified foods such as cereals, etc. are rich sources of Vitamin B12," shares Dr Paritosh Baghel, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, SL Raheja Hospital Mahim.

Let's look at the standard vitamin B12-rich diet:

1. Eggs

Consuming eggs can ensure that your body gets access to both protein and B vitamins. The majority of the B12 is located in the yolk. Eggs are also a great source of iron, good fat, saturated fat, other vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids.

2. Chicken

Chicken is an excellent source of lean protein, and it also contains vitamin B12 and niacin, both of which maintain normal cholesterol levels in the body. Due to the absence of starch or sugar, it contains no carbs. The vitamins and minerals in the chicken breast can enhance sleep, mood, muscle mass, bone health, and hunger regulation.

3. Dairy products

Starting with dairy products is a good idea if you are not lactose intolerant. Dairy products including milk, yoghurt, cheese, and other dairy items are great providers of vitamins, including vitamin B12. Dairy products help decrease muscle damage while boosting strength and energy.

4. Fish

Tuna is an easily available and popular seafood that is full of protein, vitamins, and minerals and high in vitamin B12. This can promote the growth of new red blood cells and prevent anaemia from developing.

Omega-3 fatty acid concentrations in salmon fish are well known, and the fish is also a great source of vitamin B12. It can not only promote muscle growth but also lower the risk of heart disease and weight gain.

5. Non-dairy items

Although non-dairy kinds of milk like soy, almond, and rice milk are typically supplemented, they are not inherently high in vitamin B12, making them an excellent option for vegans to obtain the necessary nutrients. Therefore make room in your diet for them.

6. Animal liver and kidneys

One of the foods that are highest in nutrients is organ meat. Lamb's liver and kidneys, in particular, are high in vitamin B12.

7. Spinach

Good sources of vitamin B12 are found in vegetables like spinach, beets, butternut squash, mushrooms, and potatoes. It is less likely to gain all the nutrients it needs from vegetable sources, though. At that point, you should discuss supplements with your doctor or dietitian.

