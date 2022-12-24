7 Health benefits of sweet potato- the perfect addition to your winter diet

Health benefits of Shakarkandi: Sweet potatoes have a naturally sweet flavour, as its name suggests. A member of the plant family, the sweet potato is a starchy, sweet-tasting root vegetable. Beta-carotene, vitamin B6, vitamin C, potassium, fibre, minerals like iron, calcium, selenium, and antioxidants are all abundant in sweet potatoes.

In this article, the nutritional value and potential health advantages of sweet potatoes are evaluated with some suggestions for enjoying more sweet potatoes in your diet.

1. Management of diabetes

Sugar and carbohydrates are naturally abundant in sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes have a low glycemic index, nevertheless. Unlike other starchy foods, sweet potatoes release sugar into the bloodstream gradually due to their low glycemic index. This continuous blood sugar mixing phase aids in lowering elevated blood sugar levels.

2. Minimizes the risk of heart diseases

Sweet potatoes' fibre and antioxidants can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Several research studies have demonstrated that the high anthocyanin content of purple sweet potatoes reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

3. Helps improve skin texture

Different varieties of sweet potatoes are good sources of antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and E. The health of your skin and hair depends on your intake of vitamins C and E. The major structural protein of the skin, collagen, is synthesised with the aid of vitamin C. It implies that the vitamin can aid in the treatment of skin conditions like acne.

4. Enhances brain function

Sweet potato with purple flesh is very good for healthy brain function. According to a study, purple sweet potatoes help preserve the brain by lowering inflammation and avoiding mental deterioration.

5. Boosts the immune system

Sweet potatoes with orange flesh are a fantastic source of the antioxidant beta-carotene. The body processes this beta-carotene into vitamin A. To strengthen your immunity and fight off diseases, vitamin A is crucial. It also maintains the balance of the natural gut bacteria and the health of your digestive system.

6. Supports healthy vision

Beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A, is abundant in sweet potatoes. Bright orange-fleshed veggies typically contain this antioxidant. Your body uses beta-carotene to make vitamin A, which is then used to develop light-detecting receptors in your eyes.

7. Good for digestion

Dietary fibre-rich sweet potatoes are also well known for enhancing digestion and intestinal health. Sweet potatoes' high fibre content can also aid in reducing constipation in both kids and adults. A significant amount of phytosterol, which protects the digestive system, is also present in it. Gastric and duodenal ulcers might be prevented and treated using it.

PRO TIP: Sweet potatoes should be firm with smooth, taut skin when being purchased and cooked. Additionally, keep them in a cool, dry place for no more than three to five weeks.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)