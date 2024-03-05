7 Hidden Risks Related To Obesity Every Woman Planning For Pregnancy Should Know

Pregnancy-related obesity brings with it complicated issues that demand extensive understanding and preventive care. It is critical to highlight the complex concerns that obesity in mothers poses to both the growing fetus and the expecting mother. The implications of maternal obesity extend beyond pregnancy, impacting the long-term health of both the mother and child. Understanding these complexities is crucial for effective intervention and management.

According to the WHO, more than 1 billion people globally are suffering from obesity – 650 million adults, 340 million youth, and 39 million children. In a place where more than one-third of the population is obese, highlighting the adverse effects of this epidemic is of immense importance.

How Obesity Affects Female Reproductive Health

Dr Garima Sawhney, Senior Gynaecologist and Co-founder, Pristyn Care shares, "Maternal obesity increases the likelihood of experiencing a few issues throughout pregnancy. The primary concern is the increased risk of gestational diabetes, which can have an adverse effect on the unborn child's health in addition to endangering the mother's health. Additionally, obese pregnant women are more likely to develop hypertensive diseases like preeclampsia, which require close observation and prompt treatment."

"The link between obesity in mothers and a higher risk of cesarean delivery highlights the importance of early detection and proactive approaches to care. Cesarean births frequently provide additional difficulties for the recovering patient after surgery, and they may also have long-term health consequences for the mother and child, adds Dr Garima.

Obesity and Pregnancy: Risk Factors

In the quest to understand the intricate intertwining between obesity and female reproductive health, it’s clear that living healthy is not only a personal decision, but a critical step towards a healthier future for the next generation. Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Co-Founder, of Indira IVF shares risk factors associated with pregnancy in obese women:

- Obesity in women's reproductive health is associated with anovulation, menstrual irregularities, PCOS, decreased ovulation rates, impaired response to fertility treatment, and miscarriages.

- Obesity affects the production of sex hormones and insulin resistance, impacting the quality of eggs produced.

- Maternal obesity is linked to adverse pregnancy outcomes such as gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and macrosomia.

- Pregnancy under these conditions poses risks to both the mother and the embryo, increasing the likelihood of certain birth defects and premature delivery.

- Obesity reduces the effectiveness of assisted reproductive technology (ART) outcomes, leading to lower clinical pregnancy and live birth rates.

- Contraceptive effectiveness is compromised in obese women, contributing to a lower likelihood of having a healthy newborn.

- Managing obesity before and during pregnancy is crucial to mitigate these risks.