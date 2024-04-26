7 Home Remedies For Menopause Relief

By incorporating these home remedies into your lifestyle, you can ease the symptoms of menopause naturally and promote overall well-being. However, it's essential to consult with a practitioner to determine the most suitable remedies for your unique constitution and health needs. Embrace this transformative phase of life with grace and vitality, guided by the wisdom of Ayurveda.

Tamanna Singh, Menopause Coach & Founder, of Menoveda shares seven natural home remedies for menopause relief:

1. Dairy Products: In Ayurveda, dairy products like milk, ghee (clarified butter), and yogurt are valued for their nourishing and cooling properties. Including these in your diet can help pacify the Pitta dosha, which tends to become imbalanced during menopause. Opt for organic, pasture-raised dairy products for optimal benefits.

2. Shatavari: Known as the "queen of herbs" in Ayurveda, Shatavari is highly regarded for its ability to support female reproductive health. It helps balance hormone levels, alleviates hot flashes, and nourishes the reproductive tissues. Incorporate Shatavari powder or capsules into your daily routine for menopause relief.

3. Sesame Seeds: Sesame seeds are rich in calcium, magnesium, and lignans, making them beneficial for menopausal women. They help strengthen bones, support hormone balance, and alleviate symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings. Sprinkle ground sesame seeds on your meals or enjoy tahini (sesame seed paste) as a nutritious addition to your diet.

4. Ashwagandha: As an adaptogenic herb, Ashwagandha helps the body adapt to stress and promotes overall well-being. It is particularly useful during menopause for reducing anxiety, improving sleep quality, and enhancing energy levels. Take Ashwagandha supplements or add Ashwagandha powder to warm milk or tea for soothing benefits.

5. Licorice Root: Licorice root is a sweet and soothing herb that helps balance hormones and support adrenal function. It can alleviate symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings, while also promoting digestive health. Drink licorice root tea or take licorice root supplements under the guidance of an Ayurvedic practitioner.

6. Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is prized in Ayurveda for its cooling and nourishing properties. It supports healthy digestion, lubricates the tissues, and promotes hormonal balance. Use coconut oil for cooking or incorporate it into your skincare routine as a natural moisturizer to soothe dry skin during menopause.

7. Yoga and Meditation: Practicing yoga asanas (postures) and meditation can help reduce stress, calm the mind, and balance the body's energy during menopause. Gentle yoga poses, such as forward bends and twists, coupled with mindfulness meditation techniques, can alleviate symptoms like hot flashes, insomnia, and mood fluctuations.