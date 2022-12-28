7 home remedies to cure cough and cold in winters

Winter means gorging on good food, and yummy desserts, going on trips, and curling up under the blankets with a good book. But as the temperature dips and the air turns chilly, it also means lots of health issues, especially cough, cold, congestion, and flu. While it's essential to take a doctor's advice, here are some home remedies that can help you tackle the niggling ailments of the winter months.

1) Salt water gargle

Have you been suffering from a dry cough leading to an itchy, sore throat? Salt-water gargling is known to work wonders. It helps counter upper respiratory infections too and manage colds and flu. Take warm water, mix half a tablespoon of salt, and gargle for around 5 minutes.

2) Turmeric to the rescue

For ages, India has relied on turmeric to tackle niggle ailments. Turmeric contains a substance called curcumin, which is possibly anti-inflammatory and has antiviral, and antibacterial properties. Warm turmeric milk is good for dry cough, cold, and congestion. Have a twice a day for best results. You can also add adrak (ginger) to your haldi doodh.

3) Peppermint tea (or warm water)

Peppermint leaves added in warm water or hot tea can give you relief from cold and cough. You can also use peppermint oil or take steam using peppermint leaf-infused water.

4) Consume ginger

Ginger has long been used as a home remedy for colds and the flu. Different dishes and beverages can benefit from the addition of fresh ginger juice or grated fresh ginger. Whether you are having a cup of ginger tea or consuming a small slice with honey, ginger can be wonderful for winter.

5) Chicken soup

Several studies have shown that chicken soup can reduce inflammation and congestion in the respiratory tract. However, do not go for canned soup, but prepare it at home for the best results. Chicken is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fibre and along with the vegetables, herbs, and spices - like ginger, garlic, cloves, peppercorns and cinnamon - used to prepare the soup, it can be your best friend in winter, especially when you have a cough or cold.

6) Have honey

Honey soothes your sore throat, giving you instant relief. It suppresses cough. But make sure to invest in good, organic honey and have with warm water or tea.

7) Eat Vitamin C-rich veggies and fruits

Vitamin C is known to shield you against viruses that cause colds and coughs, by boosting one's immune system. Oranges, amla, and lemon are some of the items rich in Vitamin C.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)