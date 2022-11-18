7 mistakes to avoid while doing yoga asanas - check list

The benefits of Yoga can't be stressed enough. Yoga Asanas have tremendous health benefits, but it is essential to do the asanas in the correct way. And there are certain points that you need to keep in mind when you are doing yoga asanas. Here are 7 common mistakes that people make while practicing yoga.

Looking at screens suddenly while doing online yoga

The pandemic has made online yoga classes a big hit. While curbs have now been lifted, people continue to prefer going for yoga classes online. While exercising, make sure not to look at the screen suddenly, in the middle of the exercise, by jerking your head or straining your neck. This can lead to injury like a neck or back sprain.

Cheap yoga mat

It's not necessary that your yoga mat be highly expensive. However, a good quality yoga mat is needed to avoid wrong postures and injuries. If a yoga mat is slippery or doesn’t stay flat or in shape, it will prevent you from doing your asanas properly. So invest in a good mat, with adequate cushioning, so that you don't lose balance or injure your knees or elbows.

(Pic: Pixabay)

Wearing inappropriate clothes

Free-flowing movements define yoga and to do your asanas properly, you need to wear the right clothes. Anything that is figure-hugging or too loose, will prevent you from doing that. Wear comfortable but fitted clothes that allow you to move your limbs freely. Also, make sure the fabric is stretchable and absorbs sweat.

Holding your breath

Often, when people focus on getting their postures and movements right, they concentrate too much on the act and hold their breath. But steady and right breathing is an essential part of yoga, so focus on your breathing too. Also, be wary and ensure that you are not breathing through your mouth. If that happens, slow down and practice steady breathing.

(Pic: Pixabay)

Practicing yoga with a full or empty stomach

If you are starving, you can't practice the asanas the right way. And if you are over-full, it will slow you down, and again, you won't be able to exercise the right way. So have a light snack an hour or two before your session begins.

Not using the right props

If your yoga trainer is using props to do certain asanas, make sure you do the same. Props may feel unnecessary sometimes, but if your trainer is using them, remember it means that these props are important - they reinforce, support, and deepen your practice.

Skipping Shavasana

Shavasana is not about just lying around. It's not unimportant or insignificant. The relaxation pose helps you absorb the true benefits of yoga. After completing every session of yoga, end with Shavasana without fail.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)