7 Tips For Millennial Men To Improve Fertility

Infertility is a growing problem in today's fast-paced, stressful world where eating junk food is common and an evolving society, where couples are planning children later in life. But while women's infertility issues are always at the forefront of reproductive health discussions, male infertility is often ignored. Dr Rashmi Agrawal, Fertility Expert, Nova IVF Fertility, Gurgaon, shares, "For many aspiring couples, the path to journey is strenuous. Fertility rates are at a steep decline globally with numerous studies such as the Lancet Study, and United Nations study highlighting the concerns faced by the nation collectively. Despite increasing discussions about female reproductive health, male infertility often remains a topic of silence and confusion."

Dr Agrawal points out that male infertility includes a range of conditions such as low sperm count, poor sperm motility, abnormal morphology, azoospermia, hormonal imbalances, genetic conditions, anatomical problems like varicocele, blockages that can affect a man's capacity to father a child. "Therefore, it is crucial for the youth today to prioritise their reproductive health just as much as physical and mental health."

Male Infertility: Key Health Tips

Following are a few tips for millennial men to take care of their reproductive health, as provided by Dr Rashmi Agrawal

1. Digital Well-Being: Digital well-being is becoming increasingly popular in today's tech-centric world, highlighting the need for reduced exposure to electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. A recent study found that Wi-Fi signals from cell phones stored in pant pockets significantly impair sperm motility and quality. Moreover, blue light from smartphones disrupts the body's natural production of melatonin. Melatonin protects sperm from heat-induced oxidative stress, which ultimately leads to reduced sperm production.

2. Reduce Plastic: In recent decades, the usage of plastics, environmental pollutants, carbon emissions, and global warming has increased tenfold. These factors impact overall health, including reproductive health. Reducing the use of plastics and other pollutants, such as artificial sweeteners, flavouring agents, and food preservatives, can significantly improve sperm counts and quality.

3. Hygiene: Maintaining reproductive health is crucial. The male genital area is located outside the body to produce sperm at a cooler temperature. To prevent diseases and infections, a sense of personal hygiene should be instilled from a young age, such as washing hands after using the bathroom, keeping the genital area clean, and wearing clean, breathable pants.

4. Well-balanced Diet: Junk and processed food cause harm to one’s overall health and can contribute to poor reproductive health. A nutritious diet rich in protein, antioxidants, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids, including foods like eggs, berries, walnuts, and most fruits and vegetables, supports not only reproductive health but also overall well-being. To nourish your body, consume a well-balanced diet that includes green vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fruits, and iron-rich foods. Fresh, whole foods, especially fruits and vegetables, are high in antioxidants and vitamins that enhance fertility.

5. Make Essential Work-Life Changes: Heated electronic devices near the pelvic area can increase scrotal temperature, leading to a lower sperm count. Therefore, it's advisable to place electronic items on tables while working. The testicles are positioned outside the body because they need a slightly cooler environment to produce high-quality sperm, which thrives at temperatures just below body temperature. If you work in a hot environment, like a kitchen or bakery, take regular breaks. Additionally, exposure to metals, solvents, pesticides, and non-water-based paints can affect sperm count, so take measures to avoid direct contact with these substances.

6. Moderate Exercise: Physical fitness is crucial during the transformational phase of parenthood. In today’s fast-paced life, a daily 30-minute brisk walk can effectively boost fertility rates. However, it's important to note that excessive exercise and intense muscle-building workouts can also negatively impact sperm quality. As experts say, anything in excess is bad, so exercise on a moderate level is recommended to enhance one’s fertility rates

7. Avoid Substance Use: Excessive smoking and alcohol consumption can reduce sperm quality and increase the risk of infertility. Regular alcohol intake can lower testosterone levels, leading to erectile dysfunction and reduced sperm production. Smoking, on the other hand, has been associated with decreased sperm concentration and motility, as well as DNA damage in sperm.