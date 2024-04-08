8 Common Symptoms Of Brain Tumour That You Must Never Ignore

Brain tumours are abnormal growths of cells in the brain. They can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous) and may originate from brain tissue itself or may have spread from other parts of the body. Dr Srivatsan TV M.B.B.S, DNB (Neurosurgery), Fellowship in Neuroendoscopy, Associate Consultant Neurosurgeon, VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, Kerala, shares, "Often, individuals get diagnosed with brain tumours late in the disease stages as they ignore potential symptoms for too long or do not take them seriously. I feel understanding these symptoms and knowing when to seek medical care can significantly impact treatment success."

Brain Tumour Symptoms: Check Expert's Advice

Dr Srivatsan TV shares some common brain tumour symptoms:



1. Headaches: While headaches are very common and usually harmless, persistent or worsening headaches, especially accompanied by symptoms listed below, could be a cause for concern. It is important to pay attention to the intensity, frequency, and patterns of your headaches.



2. Visual Changes: Blurred or double vision, visual disturbances, or loss of peripheral vision may indicate pressure on the optic nerves or other visual pathways within the brain.



3. Seizures: Seizures can manifest as uncontrolled and involuntary trembling/shaking of the arms or legs, twitching of one side of the face, convulsions of the body, unusual sensations, or temporary loss of awareness. If you experience a seizure for the first time, it's crucial to seek immediate medical attention.



4. Nausea and Vomiting: Persistent nausea and vomiting, particularly when not associated with other gastrointestinal issues, may signal increased intracranial pressure caused by a brain tumour.



5. Weakness or Numbness: Weakness or numbness in one side of the body, facial drooping, or difficulty speaking may result from pressure on the brain or spinal cord.



6. Changes in Mental Function: Confusion, memory loss, difficulty concentrating, or personality changes can occur as a result of a brain tumour affecting cognitive function.



7. Balance and Coordination Issues: Difficulty maintaining balance, stumbling, or unexplained clumsiness may indicate neurological impairment caused by a brain tumour.



8. Fatigue: Persistent fatigue or drowsiness, especially when accompanied by other symptoms, warrants further evaluation to rule out underlying neurological conditions.



"Brain tumour symptoms can vary widely and may mimic other neurological conditions, making early detection challenging. However, understanding the common signs and knowing when to seek medical care can make a significant difference in diagnosis and treatment outcomes. If you or a loved one experience any concerning symptoms, don't hesitate to reach out to a healthcare professional," says Dr Srivatsan.