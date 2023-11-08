As air pollution continues to throw life out of gear for citizens in Delhi-NCR and with many other prominent Indian cities witnessing a growth in air pollution, many people have been buying air purifiers for their homes to at least ensure that the air within the house is pollutant-free. While companies selling purifiers make tall claims, the question remains how effective air purifiers really are and whether they actually make a difference to your health. Dr Puneet Gupta, Head - Pulmonology, Intervention Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Yatharth Hospital, Noida Extension weighs in on the issue.

Benefits Of Air Purifiers

"Air purifiers can be effective in improving indoor air quality by removing a variety of pollutants from the air. However, the effectiveness of an air purifier depends on several factors, including the type of filter used, the size of the room, the level of pollution in the air, and how often the filter is replaced," says Dr Puneet Gupta. He lists the following ways in which air purifiers can help:

- Air purifiers can remove airborne particles from the air, including dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and viruses. These particles can trigger allergies-asthma, bronchitis, COPD symptoms,

- Air purifiers can also help to reduce odours in the home, such as cooking smells, pet odours, and tobacco smoke, among other indoor pollutants.

- Another type of chemical that can be emitted from paints, furniture, and other household products is VOCs (volatile organic compounds), which can cause headaches, nausea, and other health problems. Air purifiers with activated carbon filters can remove VOCs from the air.

- Overall, air purifiers can be an effective way to improve indoor air quality and reduce allergy and asthma symptoms. However, it is important to choose the right air purifier for your needs and to maintain it properly.

Use Of Air Purifiers: Dos And Don'ts

Dr Gupta suggests some dos and don'ts for using an air purifier:

Dos:

- Choose the right air purifier for your needs. Consider the size of the room you want to purify, the type of pollutants you want to remove, and your budget.

- Place the air purifier in a central location in the room. This will allow the air to circulate freely and the purifier to work most effectively.

- Keep the air purifier clean by replacing the filters regularly. Clogged filters can reduce the air purifier's effectiveness and even release harmful pollutants back into the air.

- Use the air purifier on the highest fan setting when you first start using it. This will help to quickly remove pollutants from the air.

- Use the air purifier in conjunction with other methods to improve indoor air quality, such as vacuuming regularly and opening windows to let in fresh air when the outside air is clean.

Don'ts:

- Don't place the air purifier too close to walls or furniture. This can block airflow and reduce the purifier's effectiveness.

- Don't place the air purifier in direct sunlight or near heat sources. This can damage the purifier and reduce its lifespan.

- Don't use the air purifier in a room with high humidity, such as a bathroom. This can cause the filters to grow mold and mildew.

- Don't use the air purifier if the filters are damaged or dirty. This can release harmful pollutants back into the air.

- Don't expect the air purifier to solve all of your indoor air quality problems. It is important to take other steps to improve indoor air quality, such as reducing your use of harsh chemicals and cleaning products.