Keep Your Ears Happy: 6 Tips For Healthy And Clean Ears

The ears are specified as sensory organs in the body that allows an individual to hear and also help in the maintenance of balance. Maintaining their health is well-known and preserving their hygiene cannot but positively affect their lives and develop their well-being.

Ear health is a lifelong process that entails developing good routines that will keep the ears healthy for an extended period. Therefore, the following six tips will help to enhance ear health and the longevity of your hearing: Do not insert objects into your ears; use a mild cleanser to clean the outer ear; wear protective gear during noisy events; make sure the ears are dried after water immersion; take note of the ear’s condition and; do not expose the ears to loud music for extensive time. That is the reason why it is important to consult a qualified doctor when one is experiencing changes in the ability, pain in the ear or any other changes. It is better to take professional advice rather than ignoring or delaying the issue.

Here are six practical tips shared by Raja S (Audiologist, Founder and Managing Director), Hearzap to help you maintain optimal ear health:

Avoid Prolonged Exposure to Loud Music

Listening to loud music also affects the hearing process; this is because listening to music at high volumes through headphones or ear headsets is also dangerous to the hearing process. Further, follow the guidelines of listening to music at a safe level to avoid harm to your ears, and avoid exposing your ears to music for long periods without break. It is also good to use headphones that have features that minimize the amount of noise getting in; this way, you can listen to the music at a lower intensity.

Avoid Inserting Objects into Your Ears

Another recommended tip is that one should never use a cotton bud, hair pin, or their fingers to clean their ears. These objects may easily be enveloped and pressed further into the ear canal causing impaction or the destruction of the ear's delicate structures.

Clean the Outer Ear Gently

The part outside the ear such as the lobe of the ear and the area behind the ear can be washed daily using a piece of cloth or a towel. Do not use sharp soaps or any object that is placed into the ear canal. Earphone cleanliness only requires a simple wiping of the outside portion of the ear with a cloth to remove the accumulation of dirt or oil.

Practice Ear Protection in Noisy Environments

Any entity that causes hair cell damage on the inner ear is capable of producing hearing loss over time. To reduce the effects of loud noises, it is advisable to use earplugs or earmuffs when you are in Events such as concerts, construction, or sports events. It’s this very practice that can greatly help in minimizing the chances of sustaining noise-induced hearing loss.

Dry Your Ears Thoroughly After Swimming or Bathing

If there is excessive build-up of moisture in the ears, then there will be a suitable breeding ground for bacterial and fungal growth in the ears which leads to diseases like swimmer’s ear. It may be advisable to let the ears dry naturally by drying them using a towel or you can use a hair dryer set to low heat and set it approximately one foot away from the ears after swimming or bathing.

Monitor Ear Health and Seek Prompt Treatment

Note any changes in the hearing or ear discomfort that you may be experiencing. If one experiences any of the following symptoms, including pain, itching, drainage, or a full sensation in the ear, They should seek medical assistance. If ear infections or any ear condition is identified early it can be treated, it would not be wise for it to progress to the next stage or even worsen.