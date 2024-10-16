Antibiotic Resistance: Myths vs Facts; Know Dangers Of Misuse - Expert Debunks Misconceptions

Antibiotics are antimicrobial substances and are medications that treat and prevent bacterial infections by killing or stopping the growth of bacteria. While antibiotics are effective in treating many bacterial infections, the misuse or wrong use of antibiotics can lead to health issues, including antibiotic resistance. Dr Anita Mathew, Director-Internal Medicine & Consultant-Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, shares her insights.

"Antibiotics are a class of drugs that was discovered by Sir Alexander Fleming and the first substance discovered was Penicillin. The discovery of this molecule was thought to be the end of all infections. However, Dr Fleming expressed concern that bacteria could develop resistance to Penicillin, leading to the emergence of ‘Penicillin-resistant’ strains. While he hoped this issue could be avoided, it has since become a significant challenge in medicine across the world," says Dr Mathew.

Since the introduction of penicillin, the number of bacteria resistant to it, as well as to newer classes of antibiotics, has significantly increased, Dr Matthew shares. She adds, "We now face a troubling situation characterised by lack of research into new antibiotic classes. If antibiotic misuse continues, we are likely to see rising rates of mortality and morbidity due to drug-resistant infections."

The doctor insists that the public plays a crucial role in mitigating the risk of drug-resistant bacteria within the community.

Antibiotic Resistance: Get Your Facts Right

Dr Anita Matthew shares a few facts one must bear in mind when it comes to antibiotics. Read on:

1. Antibiotics act only on bacteria. They have no role in viral infection. Taking an antibiotic for example a flu-like symptom, does not reduce the duration and severity of viral infection.

2. There is nothing like ‘not completing the course of antibiotics will lead to resistance’. If you happen to take an antibiotic for a viral infection, then stopping that earlier will be beneficial. And to take an appropriate dose of antibiotic for an appropriate duration in a bacterial infection does not lead to resistance.

3. Antibiotics should be used only when it is felt necessary by your physician. The idea of wanting to get better as quickly as possible sometimes puts a lot of pressure on doctors, which in turn may cause inappropriate drug prescriptions. So, both doctors and patients have to be patient and judicious.

4. Keeping antibiotics, which were left over from the previous prescription, and reusing them even when they aren’t appropriate for the current illness increases the risk of drug resistance.

5. Our bodies don’t become resistant to antibiotics. It’s the bacteria which develops resistance.

6. Hospitals don’t breed resistant bugs. There is an overwhelming use of antibiotics in farm produce and livestock, both of these are major contributory factors in drug-resistant bacteria.

7. Use of low-quality antibiotics, which may not have the requisite number of active molecules, and dumping of the pharma industrial waste also increases the risk of antibiotic resistance.