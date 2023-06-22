Anxiety: Watch Out For These 6 Symptoms

Anxiety is a feeling when you feel fearful, dreadful, and uneasy. It happens when you are stressed, tense, or overthinking. It leads to sweating, a burning sensation in the chest, and a raised heartbeat. Being a common issue these days, anxiety is affecting the mental health of many people and has become a serious concern. Around 1 in 4 people suffer from anxiety and in the busy world where people are running towards building a career and earning money, the numbers are increasing. Check out 6 symptoms of anxiety:

Shortness Of Breath

When a person is facing anxiety, he/ she feels loss of breath and is unable to breathe properly. They feel uneasy. If you feel breathless, take deep breaths, and head to an open area, a closed area might leave you losing yourself more. Drinking water can also help you to get back to your senses.

Frequent Nightmares

A person having anxiety disorder usually gets bad dreams/ nightmares. It causes irregularity in the sleep schedule or a feeling of not sleeping. Your sleep is disturbed and you face breaks in your sleep. To avoid this, you can try not to use your phone before sleeping or try to avoid thinking.

Sweaty Or Cold Hands

Due to stress, you can feel cold or sweaty hands many a-times which is a signal of anxiety. If you feel so, you can try not to be alone and be with someone with whom you can talk and feel better. Staying alone can worsen the situation.

Inability To Stay Calm

During anxiety, you have a burning sensation and shortness of breath because of which you are unable to calm yourself. Sometimes taking long breaths won’t help. If you are losing yourself, go to any family member or friend, whoever is near you. In case you are alone, call someone and talk. Talking helps to minimize your thoughts and helps you to calm down.

Change In Behaviour

Anxiety can turn an extrovert into an introvert or maybe an introvert into an extrovert. Sometimes a person becomes rude and loud, or he/ she can start to feel guilty in any situation. Various changes are seen in the behavior of a person. They can even start to lose trust in others and isolate themselves.

Low Mood

Anxiety can lead to low mood or depression. You may feel to stay alone, and not want to talk to anyone, not even your closest friend. Your appetite becomes bad and you start to avoid eating. You avoid doing what you love to do like reading or dancing, and lay on your bed the whole day doing nothing,

Mental health needs not to be ignored. If you are facing certain symptoms, try not to stay alone, have good food and regular meals, do whatever you love to do from art to singing, and try to consult the doctor. Avoid taking medications if you are at an initial stage.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)