हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
omicron symptoms

Are you in the grip of Omicron? These two symptoms are MOST reported by patients

According to experts, about 20 symptoms of Omicron have been reported.

Are you in the grip of Omicron? These two symptoms are MOST reported by patients

New Delhi: Omicron, a new variant of Coronavirus, is spreading rapidly around the world. While Omicron does not necessarily cause loss of smell or taste, people are finding it hard to identify symptoms of the new coronavirus variant. According to a report published in The Sun, the two main symptoms of Omicron are a runny nose and headache.

Irene Peterson, Professor of Epidemiology and Health Informatics at University College London, said that 'runny nose and headache are symptoms of many infections, but they can also be symptoms of corona or Omicron.' If you have them, you should then go and get tested for COVID.

About 20 symptoms of Omicron variant are reported
 

Professor Peterson said that about 20 symptoms of Omicron have been reported. The most important of these are the above mentioned two. If you do not feel these symptoms then it does not mean that you are safe from Omicron. The study done so far on Omicron has shown that its most prominent five symptoms are runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat. 

Apart from this, other symptoms in the top 20 include hoarse voice, chills or shivering, sweating, dizziness, skipping meals and feeling tired.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
omicron symptomsOmicron scarecovidCOVID-19sars-cov-2Runny noseHeadacheSore throat
Next
Story

Include these 5 food items in your diet for healthy, flawless skin!

Must Watch

PT1M26S

UP Elections 2022: Another relative of Mulayam Singh Yadav joins BJP, accuses Akhilesh of holding Mulayam hostage