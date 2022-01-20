Are you in the grip of Omicron? These two symptoms are MOST reported by patients

New Delhi: Omicron, a new variant of Coronavirus, is spreading rapidly around the world. While Omicron does not necessarily cause loss of smell or taste, people are finding it hard to identify symptoms of the new coronavirus variant. According to a report published in The Sun, the two main symptoms of Omicron are a runny nose and headache.

Irene Peterson, Professor of Epidemiology and Health Informatics at University College London, said that 'runny nose and headache are symptoms of many infections, but they can also be symptoms of corona or Omicron.' If you have them, you should then go and get tested for COVID.

About 20 symptoms of Omicron variant are reported



Professor Peterson said that about 20 symptoms of Omicron have been reported. The most important of these are the above mentioned two. If you do not feel these symptoms then it does not mean that you are safe from Omicron. The study done so far on Omicron has shown that its most prominent five symptoms are runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.

Apart from this, other symptoms in the top 20 include hoarse voice, chills or shivering, sweating, dizziness, skipping meals and feeling tired.