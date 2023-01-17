Exclusive: Arthritis control - 5 winter foods that can naturally reduce joint inflammation

Winter is difficult for people suffering from health issues and when it comes to those with arthritis, it can mean a lot of pain. "People suffering from arthritis face an increase in body aches in cold months. This is due to the fact that a quick drop in air pressure causes the body's joints to swell, which puts more pressure on the nerves that regulate the body's pain centers. Basically, when the mercury levels fall, the joints swell up, thus making the pains, stiffness, and aches more noticeable," says Dr Indranil Haldar, Consultant Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Ujala Cygnus BrightStar Hospital Moradabad.

Orthopaedic specialists encourage patients to adopt dietary and exercise habits that support strong bones and joints. Various factors and practices can help manage symptoms of joint pains and stiffness. Dr Haldar points out that certain foods can help elevate these symptoms in winter.

1. Omega-3 Fatty Acids / Fish Oils:

These important nutrients are also sometimes referred to as polyunsaturated fatty acids. Not only are they proven to reduce inflammatory proteins in the body, but they also improve brain function and lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other illnesses.

2. Nuts and Seeds:

There’s good news for the vegans and vegetarians among us. Omega-3s can also be found in a variety of nuts and seeds. A small daily portion of walnuts, almonds, flax seeds, chia seeds, or pine nuts can help reduce inflammation in the joints and connective tissue.

3. Garlic:

Most Indian recipe uses garlic, whether it's soup, sausages, or curries. This may lessen the impact of cytokines as well as alleviate pain.

4. Green tea:

Antioxidants including polyphenols, minerals, and vitamins are abundant in green tea. It may aid in lowering internal inflammation and reducing cartilage deterioration.

5. Dairy products:

These are some of the best sources of nutrients in our diets are dairy products. Additionally, milk and yogurts are excellent providers of vitamins A and D because of fortification. Together, vitamin D and calcium support bone health in the body, which is crucial for preventing osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

So, Dr Haldar suggests adding these foods to your diet this winter if you experience inflammation in winter due to arthritis.