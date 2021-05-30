Aspergillosis: After black, white and yellow fungus, cases of a new fungal infection reported in COVID-19 patients

New Delhi: While India is grappling with an increasing number of Black Fungus or mucormycosis cases among COVID-19 patients, other fungal infections like White fungus and yellow fungus have also been reported in the country.

Now, a new fungal infection called Aspergillosis was reported in Vadodara, Gujrat. A total of 8 cases of the infection have been reported till May 27.

WHAT IS ASPERGILLOSIS?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Aspergillosis is an infection caused by Aspergillus, a common mold (a type of fungus) that lives indoors and outdoors. Most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick. However, people with weakened immune systems or lung diseases are at a higher risk of developing health problems due to Aspergillus.

The types of health problems caused by Aspergillus include allergic reactions, lung infections, and infections in other organs.

TYPES OF ASPERGILLOSIS

There are four types of Aspergillosis infection. They are -

1. Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis (ABPA) - causes shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing. People with asthma or other lung problems like cystic fibrosis are more likely to get ABPA.

2. Invasive Aspergillosis - People with weakened immune systems like cancer patients and AIDS patients are more likely to get invasive aspergillosis. This infection is dangerous as it can invade your lung tissues and spread to your kidneys or brain. If invasive aspergillosis goes untreated, it can lead to infectious pneumonia.

3. Aspergilloma - People with tuberculosis or another lung disease are more likely to get infected with Aspergilloma. In this type of infection, exposure to the fungus can cause you to develop a fungus growth called a fungus ball. The fungal ball consists of fungus, clots, and white blood cells and can grow and damage your lung tissues. Fungal ball however does not infect other body organs.

4. Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis - People with lung diseases, such as tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or sarcoidosis are at risk of catching Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis.The fungal infection can severely damage lungs.

SYMPTOMS OF ASPERGILLOSIS

According to CDC, different types of aspergillosis can cause different symptoms.

1. Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA)

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Cough

Fever (in rare cases)

2. Invasive aspergillosis

Fever

Chest pain

Cough

Coughing up blood

Shortness of breath

3. Aspergilloma (fungus ball)

Cough

Coughing up blood

Shortness of breath

4. Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis

Weight loss

Cough

Coughing up blood

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

IS IT CONTAGIOUS?

According to the CDC, Aspergillosis cannot spread between people or between people and animals from the lungs.

TREATMENT FOR ASPERGILLOSIS

Antifungal drugs like Itraconazole and Voriconazole are used for it's treatment. People with severe cases of aspergillosis may need surgery.