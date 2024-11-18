Attention Girls! 7 Foods To Avoid During Periods For Better Health; Know Why ?

Periods often come with challenges like cramps, bloating, fatigue, and mood swings. While food can be a comfort during this time, some can worsen symptoms or make you feel more uncomfortable. To help you manage your menstrual cycle better, here are seven foods to avoid during periods:

1. Caffeinated Beverages

Why Avoid: High caffeine intake can constrict blood vessels, leading to increased cramps. It can also dehydrate your body, intensifying headaches or migraines common during menstruation.

What to Have Instead: Herbal teas like chamomile or ginger tea to soothe cramps and relax your body.

2. Sugary Foods

Why Avoid: Foods high in refined sugar cause sudden spikes and drops in blood sugar levels, worsening mood swings and fatigue. Excess sugar can also lead to increased inflammation and bloating.

What to Have Instead: Opt for naturally sweet fruits like berries or bananas to satisfy cravings without side effects.

3. Salty and Processed Foods

Why Avoid: Chips, pickles, and processed snacks are packed with sodium, which can cause water retention and make bloating worse.

What to Have Instead: Snack on unsalted nuts, roasted seeds, or fresh salads to stay nourished and balanced.

4. Dairy Products

Why Avoid: Cheese, milk, and other dairy products contain arachidonic acid, a compound linked to increased cramping. For those who are lactose intolerant, these can also lead to digestive discomfort.

What to Have Instead: Try plant-based alternatives like almond or oat milk.

5. Fried and Fatty Foods

Why Avoid: Fried foods are high in trans fats, which can increase estrogen levels, leading to hormonal imbalances and more severe cramps.

What to Have Instead: Choose baked or grilled foods and include healthy fats like avocados and olive oil in your diet.

6. Alcohol

Why Avoid: Alcohol dehydrates the body, which can exacerbate bloating and fatigue. It also disrupts hormone levels, worsening mood swings and cramps.

What to Have Instead: Stay hydrated with water infused with lemon, cucumber, or mint for a refreshing alternative.

7. Spicy Foods

Why Avoid: Spicy meals can irritate your stomach lining and lead to indigestion, making period discomforts like bloating and nausea more intense.

What to Have Instead: Stick to mild, comforting foods like soups or porridges.

Remember, every body is different—so listen to yours and adjust accordingly!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)