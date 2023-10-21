Baby Skin Care: Must Have Essentials For Protecting Your Newborn In Changing Weather

When it comes to caring for our babies, their delicate and sensitive skin takes precedence. As parents, safeguarding our little ones from the challenges posed by changing weather is not just a responsibility but a labor of love.

Among the myriad of baby care products available, there are a few essentials that stand out, ensuring your baby's skin remains pampered and protected in all seasons.

Importance of Protecting Baby’s Skin In Changing Weather

Mr. Nishant Kumar, CEO, Earthy Tween talks to Zee News English, about the importance of taking extra care for your baby during seasonal changes.

Safeguarding our little ones from the vagaries of harsh weather is an utmost priority, especially during transitional seasons. A baby's tender skin demands extra care, particularly when temperatures fluctuate. Fortunately, there are several crucial steps we can take to shield their delicate skin and keep it healthy.

The foundation of baby skin care begins with gentle cleansing and moisturizing. Opt for chemical-free and fragrance-free cleansers specially designed for babies. This will help prevent skin irritations and allergies, as well as maintain their skin's natural balance.

Organic or sustainable clothes are an ideal choice, not only for the sake of your child's sensitive skin but also for the environment. Organic fabrics are free from harsh chemicals and synthetic dyes, reducing the risk of skin problems like eczema and dermatitis. These materials allow better air circulation, preventing excessive sweating in hot weather and effectively absorbing moisture, thus reducing the risk of skin rashes.

Sustainable clothing, made from natural fibers produced without harmful pesticides, supports environmentally responsible practices.

Essential Tips For Protecting Delicate Skin In Changing Weather

Mr Rajesh Vohra- CEO, Artsana India (Chicco), in assistance with Chicco Research Centre shares with Zee News English, the some essentials you must carry for your baby during the current seasonal change.

Anti-Mosquito for Babies: Natural Protection: Shielding your baby from pesky mosquito bites is a top priority, especially during the warmer months. When selecting anti-mosquito products such as gels, sprays, patches, or roll-ons, opt for those made from natural active ingredients. These products are often free from alcohol and DEET, offering a gentle yet effective shield against disease-carrying mosquitoes like those responsible for dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Autumn-Winter Clothing: As the temperatures drop, it's essential to update your baby's wardrobe. Choose clothing made from materials like cotton, cotton/wool-blends, and knit stretch denim. Many reputable brands offer a wide range of fabrics that combine warmth and sustainability. These garments not only keep your baby snug and warm but also adhere to organic cotton and OEKO-TEX international safety standards, ensuring they are safe for your baby's sensitive skin.

Baby Lotion: Nurturing your baby's delicate skin during changing seasons requires the right products. Baby lotion and baby face cream are excellent choices for your little one. Look for lotions and creams that are free from Phenoxyethanol, Parabens, and Tropolone, ensuring your baby's skin is shielded from harmful chemicals.