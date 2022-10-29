What is best time to drink water - before, during or after meal? Find out!

It is well known that the body needs 8 glasses of water to function properly each day. A healthy lifestyle is fundamentally dependent on drinking enough water daily. Not only does it keep you hydrated, but it also supports important internal processes including removing toxins from the body, producing saliva, and delivering nutrients to various body parts.

If you don't drink enough water, you risk the danger of developing health issues like dehydration, UTIs, joint and muscle pain, etc. But did you know that it's not only about getting enough water; it's also crucial to drink it at the right time?

Some people recommend drinking water after a meal, while others advise doing so first. According to Ayurvedic experts, water should be consumed either 30 minutes before or 60 minutes after eating a meal. Fitness experts stress never drinking water during a meal, doing so can hamper your stomach's digestive powers and cause your insulin levels to fluctuate.

What is the optimal time to drink water?

1. When you wake up

Instead of having bed tea or coffee drink water when you wake up. To help your internal organs get going after waking up, drink one glass of water. Before your first meal of the day, the water will help in the removal of any toxins.

2. Before a meal

To aid in digestion, sip a glass of water 30 minutes before a meal. Keep in mind that drinking water too soon before or right after a meal will dilute the digestive fluids making the absorption of nutrients difficult.

3. Before a bath

Before having a bath, drinking water can help reduce your blood pressure.

4. Before sleep

Drinking water an hour before going to bed to make up for any fluid loss that might happen throughout the night.

Tips to make a water drinking habit

- Buy a 1-litre water bottle for an accurate idea of how much water is being consumed.

- Add lemon slices or cucumber slices once in a while to your water for a change and for that additional detoxification.

- Keep water by your bedside for better reinforcement of the habit.

- Try water-drinking challenges with siblings or friends.

Drinking water can help reduce fatigue and other unwanted symptoms because dehydration may be the primary factor in the mid-afternoon energy dip.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)