High blood pressure dangers: Effect of uncontrolled high bp on the kidneys

The body can be silently harmed by high blood pressure (hypertension) for years before symptoms appear. Inability to function, poor quality of life, or even a fatal heart attack or stroke might result from uncontrolled high blood pressure.

In order to lower the risk of life-threatening complications, high blood pressure can be controlled through treatment and lifestyle modifications.

Among others the damage to the arteries, heart, brain, eyes and even sexual health are grave but the damage to the kidneys can cause a ripple effect to all these organs.

Healthy blood arteries are needed for the kidneys to filter extra fluid and waste from the blood. High blood pressure can damage the blood vessels and the kidneys. High blood pressure and diabetes together can increase the danger.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure over time can lead to the arteries surrounding the kidneys becoming more constricted, fragile, or rigid. The kidney tissue cannot receive adequate blood from these damaged arteries. Let's find out how high blood pressure can impact the kidneys.

1. Kidney arteries don't effectively filter blood

Your blood is filtered by tiny, finger-like kidney structures called nephrons. The tiniest blood vessel, which is the nephron's blood supply, are tiny capillaries that resemble hairs. The nephrons do not obtain vital oxygen and nutrients when the arteries are compromised. The kidneys thus become less effective at filtering blood and controlling the body's fluid, hormones, acids, and salts.

2. Kidneys fail to regulate blood pressure

Aldosterone, a hormone generated by the adrenal glands that aid in blood pressure regulation, affects healthy kidneys. Having damaged kidneys and having unchecked high blood pressure together creates a vicious cycle. The kidneys eventually fail when more arteries become blocked and quit functioning.

Control your blood pressure to protect your kidneys. High blood pressure-related kidney failure is a cumulative process that might take years to manifest. However, by controlling your blood pressure, you can reduce that risk starting today.

