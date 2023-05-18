Benefits Of Eating Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables

Nature has its own way of working and to ensure that our bodies are able to cope with every season and the changing weather, seasonal fruits, and vegetables are available. Kajal Aggarwal, Clinical Dietician, and PCOD Expert, says, "With every season, nature gives us foods to tackle the changes. For example, in summer it provides us with watery fruit and vegetables which help in quenching our thirst and prevent dehydration. Eating seasonal fruits ensures that we are properly nourished throughout the year by consuming the best of what the season has to offer.

Eating seasonal fruits and veggies have a lot of advantages. They are not only good for our taste buds, but they also have a lot of health benefits. Dietitian Kajal Aggarwal tells us the benefits of seasonal fruits and veggies:

Seasonal Produce Is Fresher And Tastier

"When produce is in season, it is harvested at its peak ripeness, which means it is fresher and tastier than out-of-season produce. This is because seasonal fruits and vegetables do not have to travel long distances to reach your local grocery store or farmer’s market. They are often picked and sold within a few days, which means they retain their flavor and nutritional value," says Aggarwal.

Seasonal Produce Is More Nutritious

Seasonal produce contains a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants than out-of-season produce, says Aggarwal. "This is because the longer produce sits on a shelf or in a warehouse, the more nutrients it loses. By eating seasonal fruits and vegetables, you can ensure that you are getting the most nutrients from your food," she adds.

Seasonal Produce Is More Affordable

When produce is in season, there is an abundance of it available, which means it is often cheaper than out-of-season produce. Shopping for seasonal fruits and vegetables at your local farmer’s market or grocery store can help you save money on your grocery bill, says Aggarwal.

How To Incorporate Seasonal Fruits And Veggies To The Diet

"You can incorporate seasonal produce into the diet by adding a bowl of fruits or vegetables two hours before any meal or two hours after the meal. You can make a good salad out of fruits and vegetables as it is light on our body and is also fulfilling in nature. Also, they completely meet the requirements of additional nutrition," says Kajal Aggarwal.

She adds that one can also have fresh vegetable juice. Although fruit juice is also an option, it is recommended to either drink it in a minimal amount or avoid it altogether, as it will spike your sugar level instantly.

"In conclusion, eating seasonal fruits and vegetables can provide numerous benefits that can help you maintain optimal nutrition. By planning your meals, trying new recipes, and making snacks out of seasonal produce, you can enjoy the flavors of the season while supporting your health and the environment," says Aggarwal.