Better Sleep: 9 Tips For Mastering Healthy Sleep Hygiene

If you're having trouble sleeping, it's time to think about your sleep hygiene and how your habits are keeping you from receiving the rest you need. The term "sleep hygiene" refers to appropriate sleeping practices that enhance your quality of life overall, as well as your physical and mental well-being. These practices help you obtain a good night's sleep. Your daily habits, including what you eat and drink, when you go to bed, and your nightly routine, can have an impact on your ability to sleep. If you have trouble falling asleep, there are a number of things you may do to help, both during the day and right before bed.

Here Are 10 Tips -

Establish A Sleep Schedule - Attempt to sleep and wake up at roughly the same time every day, including on the weekends. Aim for 7–8 hours of sleep each night. Your internal clock will be more regulated as a result, which will facilitate sleeping and waking. Create A Calm Routine - 30 to 60 minutes before bed, create a peaceful routine for yourself. This can involve soothing activities like meditation, but stay away from devices that produce blue light and anything extremely energising. Switch Off Devices - Blue light from devices can lower melatonin and disrupt your sleep. To prevent notifications and light from disturbing you while you sleep, keep devices away from your bed. Limit Your Caffeine Intake - It's preferable to consume caffeine in the morning because its effects can last for between 3 and 7 hours. As each person's tolerance is different, some may need to avoid caffeine sooner in the day in order to get a good night's sleep. Exercise Frequently - To enhance the quality of your sleep, perform physical activity like stretches or yoga. for at least 30 minutes every day. If at all feasible, exercise outside; however, stay away from vigorous activity one to two hours before bed. A Calm Sleep Environment - Assemble a cosy sleeping space with quality bedding, pillows, and mattresses. If the light in your room is too bright, use an eye mask or blackout curtains. Use Your Bed Only for Sleep - To help create a stronger link between sleeping and your bed, only use your bed for sleeping. Don't use it to read, work, or watch television. Stress Management - To help you calm down, put your concerns and to-do list in writing. Set priorities for the following day's work and attempt some relaxation methods, like meditation, to help you unwind before bed. Limit Napping - Taking naps throughout the day might cause problems with sleep at night and increase the possibility of waking up frequently. If you must take a nap, limit it to no more than 20 minutes, and refrain from taking one in the late afternoon. Eat Smaller Meals Before Bed - Eating a heavy meal right before bed can cause poor sleep. Moreover, it can result in acid reflux symptoms, which might keep you up at night.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)