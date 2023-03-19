Boiled Egg Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Must Add Boiled Eggs To Your Diet

‘Either it’s Monday or Sunday, one should eat eggs every day,’ is one of the most used sayings of all time. Boiled eggs are delicious and one of the superfoods one can add to their diet. There are numerous health benefits to eating eggs. From being healthy and nutritious to being the most convenient food to eat, boiled eggs are a go-to meal for many. Boiled eggs are an excellent source of protein, which is essential for building and repairing muscle tissue. They are also rich in vitamins and minerals, which are essential for muscles. Let’s have a look at the health benefits of eating boiled eggs.

5 Health Benefits Of Eating Boiled Eggs

1) Boiled Eggs Are Rich In Protein

Eggs are considered to be one of the best sources of high-quality protein. One large boiled egg contains around 6 grams of protein, which is equivalent to about 12 percent of the daily recommended intake for an average adult.

Further, consuming adequate amounts of protein is also important for people who are trying to lose weight or build muscle, as boiled eggs help to keep them feeling full and satisfied, and can help to prevent muscle breakdown.

It also builds and repairs muscle tissue, maintains healthy skin, hair, and nails, and supports the immune system.

2) Boiled Eggs Are A Good Source Of Vitamins And Minerals

Boiled eggs are a good source of vitamins and minerals that are essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Boiled eggs are rich in Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, and Vitamin E.

Vitamin B12: This vitamin is essential for maintaining healthy nerve cells and is present in eggs.

Vitamin D: Eggs are rich in Vitamin D, which makes bones and teeth strong. As per various reports, egg yolks are one of the very few foods that contain vitamin D naturally. Two boiled eggs contain 82 percent of your necessary daily vitamin D consumption.

Vitamin E: Boiled eggs contain Vitamin E which is an important antioxidant that can help protect cells from being damaged.

3) Boiled Eggs Help In Weight Loss Journey

Due to their high protein content and low-calorie count, boiled eggs can help your tummy feel full and satisfied for a longer period of time. It can also help you deal with junk food cravings, as boiled eggs will keep you full.

Boiled eggs are abundant in high-quality protein and make them an excellent addition to meals that help people lose weight. As a result, it helps one to stay fit.

4) Boiled Eggs Help In Maintaining Eye Health

Boiled eggs contain several important nutrients that are beneficial for eye health, including vitamin A, vitamin E, lutein, zeaxanthin, and selenium.

As per media reports, Vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy vision and is a component of the protein rhodopsin, which helps the retina. Lutein and zeaxanthin are carotenoids that act as antioxidants and help protect the eyes from damage.

In particular, lutein and zeaxanthin are concentrated in the macula of the eye, which is the central part of the retina responsible for visual acuity. Studies have shown that consuming foods rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, such as boiled eggs, can help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss in older adults.

5) Boiled Eggs Are Convenient To Make

Boiled eggs are quick and easy to make. It can work as a perfect healthy snack and they get ready within minutes without any hassle.

