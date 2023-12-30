Bone Health For All: 8 Effective Tips To Maintain Joint Mobility For Every Age Group

As winter arrives, numerous people experience heightened joint discomfort, a condition frequently worsened by the cold climate. Recognizing the factors contributing to this unease and implementing preventative measures can play a crucial role in effectively maintaining joint health throughout the colder months.

In conversation with Zee News English, Dr Ramneek Mahajan, Senior Director Orthopaedics & Head Joint Reconstruction (Hip & Knee) Unit, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, Delhi talks about how to keep up your bone health across all age groups especially during winters.

Dr. Ramneek says, “Throughout life, our joints undergo subtle but significant adaptations to meet the changing demands placed upon them. Early years focus on building a strong foundation for joint health."

To manage joint health during the chilly months, it is important to understand the reasons behind this discomfort and take proactive measures. Here are some tips by Dr Ramneek that may help:

- Regular, low-impact activities like swimming or cycling promote synovial fluid production, vital for lubrication and shock absorption.

- Additionally, a balanced diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids provides the building blocks for strong bones and resilient cartilage.

- Maintaining an active lifestyle throughout adulthood remains crucial. Moderate strength training strengthens the muscles surrounding joints, acting as supportive braces. Vigilance regarding age-related conditions like osteoarthritis becomes increasingly important.

- Early medical consultation for persistent joint pain or stiffness allows for personalized management strategies, potentially preventing future complications.

- In senior years, proactive joint health management is paramount. While continued activity is desirable, adjusting intensity and focusing on low-impact exercises like walking is key.

- Addressing pre-existing conditions like arthritis takes priority. For some, managing pain and restoring function may involve medication, physical therapy, or even minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures.

- But in severe cases where pain management via conventional methods doesn’t provide long term relief or hampers mobility drastically, a joint replacement surgery may be the only viable option to alleviate pain and regain lost function.

- Latest tech advancements like robotic-arm assisted technology in joint replacement has been helping many patients across the globe lead an improved quality of life with less post-op pain, preservation of more natural bone and soft tissue, quicker discharge and faster recovery.

"Maintaining good joint health throughout life is, thankfully, not overly complex. However, remaining mindful of age-related risks and the specific needs of each life stage is key. This basic awareness, in conjunction with preventative measures and early intervention, when necessary, allows us to enjoy the benefits of fluid mobility at every age,” concludes Dr Ramneek.