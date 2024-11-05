Can Inhaling Deodorant Fumes Lead To Cardiac Arrest? Doctor Says This

Recently, a 12-year-old boy suffered a deadly cardiac arrest after inhaling toxic fumes from a can of antiperspirant, after following a social media craze - 'chroming'. In this dangerous trend, individuals inhale toxic fumes from deodorant cans, hairspray, and nail polish remover, which can have devastating effects. As per doctors, the practice of inhaling or huffing can be life-threatening. If taken in large amounts can result in a variety of dangerous situations, including blackouts, breathing difficulties, and irregular heart rhythms.

How Chroming Can Be Fatal

Commenting on how it can lead to cardiac arrest, Dr Kumar Kenchappa, Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist at Manipal Hospital Hebbal, said, "The hydrocarbons in these inhalants easily cross both the blood-air and blood-brain barriers, leading to significant alterations in metabolic activities, particularly within the respiratory and cardiovascular systems. Inhaling these volatile substances has been linked to cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac death for over 40 years. This phenomenon, known as Sudden Sniffing Death, results from the heart becoming overly sensitive to adrenergic stimulation, causing myocardial dysfunction (decreased heart muscle contraction), coronary spasms, and arrhythmias."

“‘Chroming’ - this breakout social media frenzy has seen many teenagers sniffing deodorant aerosol cans, detergent, paint thinner and other such solvents. This intoxicating practice temporarily uplifts the partakers' spirits, offering a brief and instant high. Inhaling toxic fumes containing Toluene hydrocarbon, which gives the partakers “a kind of that drunken feeling”, has gained so much traction among youngsters because of how easily accessible these resources (like metallic paints or deodorants) are, as compared to other drugs or illicit substances," says Dr Jyoti Kusnur, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Goa.

Explaining further, Dr Kusnur says, "Many aerosol deodorants contain chemicals that can impact the heart and respiratory system. Engaging in this practice can result in serious health issues, such as brain damage and respiratory failure. Hence, it is crucial to use products like deodorants only as intended and to seek assistance if you or someone you know is involved in substance abuse. If symptoms occur after inhaling a substance, immediate medical attention is necessary. These symptoms may include chest pain, suffocation, choking, a rapid or irregular heartbeat, seizures and loss of consciousness and in fatal cases, it may even lead to asphyxiation and cardiac arrest."

Cardiac Arrest: ‘Time Is Life’

Cardiac arrest can be fatal in minutes. The heart ceases to pump blood, leading to unconsciousness. Therefore, it is crucial to take prompt actions, such as performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and obtaining advanced medical treatments to improve the chances of survival and recovery, say doctors.

Ways To Reduce Cardiac Arrest Chances

Dr Kumar Kenchappa and Dr Jyoti Kusnur share ways to prevent cardiac arrest:

- Identifying the risk factors can help prevent cardiac arrest.

- Avoid tobacco products, adopt a healthy lifestyle, stay physically active, maintain an ideal body weight, and eat healthily.

- If abnormal heart rhythms run in your family, it is important to consult a genetic counsellor.

- Certain tests can also help prevent future episodes of sudden cardiac arrest. One may need to undergo tests such as an Electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG), Heart MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), blood tests to check electrolytes, ambulatory monitoring, echocardiogram (echo), cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology study, etc., as recommended by your doctor.