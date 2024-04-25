Can Pollution Lead To Infertility? Impact Of Toxic Air On Fertility And Reproductive Health, Expert Explains In Detail

Air quality is a critical factor in overall health, and recent research indicates its potential impact on fertility. Understanding and addressing air quality issues are crucial due to several key factors contributing to this relationship. With the deteriorating AQI in Delhi NCR and its surroundings, experts warn against toxic air exposure. Pollution poses serious health risks, including headaches, dizziness, nausea, respiratory issues, and potentially cancer. Besides, it can disrupt women's reproductive health, leading to menstrual irregularities, hormonal imbalances, and other adverse effects.

Impact of Air Pollutants on Reproductive Health

Dr Ashwin Shetty, Consultant – Obstetrician, Gynaecologist &Urogynaecologist, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre says, "Air pollutants such as particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3) can negatively affect reproductive health. These pollutants can enter the bloodstream through the lungs, potentially causing inflammation and oxidative stress, which can harm the reproductive system." Further, he describes how the many pollutants in the air affect fertility and more, read here.

Particulate Matter (PM)

Particulate matter, especially PM2.5 (particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less), poses a significant concern. These tiny particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, potentially affecting the ovaries and sperm. Studies have linked PM2.5 exposure to decreased fertility in both men and women.

Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2)

Nitrogen dioxide, primarily emitted from vehicles and industrial sources, is another pollutant that can impact fertility. High levels of NO2 have been associated with reduced sperm quality and increased risk of infertility in men. In women, exposure to NO2 has been linked to menstrual cycle irregularities and decreased ovarian function.

Ozone (O3)

Ozone, a major component of smog, can also affect fertility. High ozone levels have been linked to decreased ovarian function in women and reduced sperm quality in men. Ozone exposure may also increase the risk of miscarriage in pregnant women.

Impact on Overall Health

Moreover, Dr Ashwin highlights, "Air pollution can affect fertility through its impact on overall health. For instance, exposure to air pollutants has been linked to an increased risk of conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and obesity, which can, in turn, affect fertility."

The relationship between air quality and fertility is complex, influenced by individual factors like age, health status, and lifestyle. Nevertheless, evidence suggests that improving air quality can positively affect reproductive health. Measures such as reducing emissions, increasing green spaces, and promoting clean energy sources can help improve air quality and protect fertility.