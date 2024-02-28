Cancer Treatment: New Food Supplement To Stop Deadly Cell From Spreading, Know All About It

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, making it very difficult to overcome. While medical science has provided many options for treating cancer, some types of cancer, with rapidly spreading cells, have been challenging to eliminate.

In this regard, the development of Nutraceutical Therapy by doctors at the Tata Memorial Center is nothing short of a boon for cancer patients. The team of doctors who developed this therapy said that it is designed to treat metastatic cancer and reduce its risks. It took the doctors involved in this research over a decade to develop this therapy.

What is Metastatic Cancer

Metastatic cancer is when the deadly cells of cancer start spreading from one part of the body to another. However, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, the term metastatic cancer is commonly used only for solid tumors, such as those in the breast, prostate, or lungs.

What is Nutraceutical Therapy

Doctors conducting the research explained that Nutraceutical is a food or food supplement known as RCU-C. It is prepared from copper, grapes, and berries. It contains extra bioactive compounds and medicinal properties that provide the body with not only basic nutrition but also many health benefits.

Results Nutraceutical Therapy in Cancer Patients

The use of Nutraceutical has been started on cancer patients in the last few years, with better results seen in cancers of the oral cavity, blood, brain, and abdomen.

Risks of Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy Revealed in the Study

Dr. Indraneel Mitra, the lead researcher of the study, told TOI that during this research, the risks of cancer treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy have also come to light. However, this therapy kills early tumor cells but causes dying cancer cells to release chromatin, called CFCHP, which travels through the bloodstream to other parts of the body, causing cancer.

