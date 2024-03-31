Cancer Treatment: Understanding The Crucial Role Of Early Detection In Diagnosis

Cancer screening is a proactive strategy that seeks to identify cancer before symptoms manifest. It is essential for both improving outcomes and saving lives. A major influence on the course of cancer treatment and survival rates is an understanding of the significance of early identification through screening. Effective cancer management is based on early detection.

Dr Jayanti Thumsi, Lead Surgeon- Breast Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centres, Bangalore says, "Healthcare providers can improve prognosis and increase treatment options by detecting cancer early on and implementing prompt therapies. Depending on the kind of cancer, screening tests can take several forms, but they usually entail minimally invasive or non-invasive techniques to find aberrant cells or tumours."

Role of Early Detection In Cancer Treatment

Dr Jayanti highlights, "One of the most widely recognized cancer screening methods is mammography for breast cancer. Mammograms, recommended annually for women over 40, can detect breast cancer in its early stages when it's most treatable. In India, less than 3% of women undergo breast cancer screening, contributing to alarmingly high rates of late-stage diagnosis. Shockingly, more than 60% of women seek medical help when the disease is already advanced, severely limiting treatment options and diminishing chances of survival. Tragically, 1 in 2 newly diagnosed women with breast cancer in India lose the battle due to a lack of awareness about the importance of breast screening."

"Similarly, Pap smears are instrumental in detecting cervical cancer by identifying abnormal cells on the cervix, allowing for early intervention and prevention."

"Beyond breast and cervical cancer, screening programs exist for various other cancers, including colorectal, prostate, and lung cancer. Colonoscopies, faecal occult blood tests (FOBT), and sigmoidoscopies are effective in detecting colorectal cancer, while prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests aid in diagnosing prostate cancer. Furthermore, advancements in imaging technology have led to the development of low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans for lung cancer screening, particularly for high-risk individuals such as smokers", concludes Dr Jayanti.