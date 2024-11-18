Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821668https://zeenews.india.com/health/causes-of-premature-birth-check-expert-tips-for-preventing-preterm-deliveries-2821668
NewsHealth
PREMATURE BIRTH CAUSES

Causes Of Premature Birth: Check Expert Tips For Preventing Preterm Deliveries

Premature birth, occurring 37 weeks before pregnancy, is a growing concern, with various factors contributing to the risk. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Causes Of Premature Birth: Check Expert Tips For Preventing Preterm Deliveries Pic Credit: Freepik

Premature birth, which occurs when a baby is born 37 weeks before gestation, has become a significant global concern. The World Health Organization reports that around 15 million preterm babies are born annually, and complications arising from such births continue to be a leading cause of neonatal mortality. 

Dr. Jalagam Kavya Rao, Regional Medical Head & Fertility Specialist at Oasis Fertility, offers valuable insights into the common causes of premature birth: 

Infections and Inflammation: Maternal infections, particularly those affecting the urinary or reproductive tract, can lead to preterm labor by triggering inflammation. 

Maternal Health Conditions: Pre-existing health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and thyroid disorders significantly increase the likelihood of preterm delivery. 

Multiple Pregnancies: The risk of premature birth is higher in cases of multiple pregnancies, such as twins or triplets, especially when these pregnancies result from assisted reproductive technologies. 

Uterine or Cervical Issues: Structural issues like an incompetent cervix or abnormalities in the uterus may prevent the pregnancy from reaching full term. 

Lifestyle Factors: Smoking, substance abuse, and insufficient prenatal care can contribute to the early onset of labor. 

History of Preterm Birth: Women who have previously experienced preterm labor are at an increased risk of delivering prematurely in subsequent pregnancies. 

Understanding these causes can help expectant mothers and healthcare providers take proactive measures to support healthy pregnancies and reduce the risk of premature birth. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK