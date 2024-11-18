Causes Of Premature Birth: Check Expert Tips For Preventing Preterm Deliveries

Premature birth, which occurs when a baby is born 37 weeks before gestation, has become a significant global concern. The World Health Organization reports that around 15 million preterm babies are born annually, and complications arising from such births continue to be a leading cause of neonatal mortality.

Dr. Jalagam Kavya Rao, Regional Medical Head & Fertility Specialist at Oasis Fertility, offers valuable insights into the common causes of premature birth:

Infections and Inflammation: Maternal infections, particularly those affecting the urinary or reproductive tract, can lead to preterm labor by triggering inflammation.

Maternal Health Conditions: Pre-existing health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and thyroid disorders significantly increase the likelihood of preterm delivery.

Multiple Pregnancies: The risk of premature birth is higher in cases of multiple pregnancies, such as twins or triplets, especially when these pregnancies result from assisted reproductive technologies.

Uterine or Cervical Issues: Structural issues like an incompetent cervix or abnormalities in the uterus may prevent the pregnancy from reaching full term.

Lifestyle Factors: Smoking, substance abuse, and insufficient prenatal care can contribute to the early onset of labor.

History of Preterm Birth: Women who have previously experienced preterm labor are at an increased risk of delivering prematurely in subsequent pregnancies.

Understanding these causes can help expectant mothers and healthcare providers take proactive measures to support healthy pregnancies and reduce the risk of premature birth.