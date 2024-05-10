CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: Stressing Over Board Exam Outcome? Experts Share Tips To Manage Anxiety

According to their official website, the CBSE Board results for Classes X and XII are likely to be declared after May 20, 2024. With thousands of government and private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, lakhs of students are waiting with bated breath for their board results. The stress levels and the cause for anxiety vary from student to student - while some are worried about particular subjects, others are concerned about the path their career will take post the results. Yet some others are keen to outdo their previous performances, while a few are concerned about passing the exam. Whatever the cause of anxiety, stressing over Boards results can impact your physical and mental health. So if you are awaiting your CBSE Board results, or any other Boards or competitive exam outcome, check out some experts' tips on dealing with pre-result stress.

Anxious About CBSE Board Results? Relax, Eat Well, And Meditate

Genesis Global School Promoter & Director, Sanamdeep Chadha, who has guided scores of students throughout the year explains, “Examination time is often stressful for most students, and the anxieties amplify in some towards the declaration of results. The students need to be informed and guided at this point to put their life lessons into action in their bid to overcome stress and anxiety. Many of the young ones are already aware of yoga and meditation techniques to calm their nerves, practising them every day will help in lowering anxiety levels.”

Dealing with Pre-Result Anxiety: Sharing Relieves Stress

Sharing your emotions helps, Sanamdeep Chadha says. Suggesting some simple ways to deal with the stress, she adds, “Eat healthy, exercise regularly and most importantly get adequate sleep while limiting screen time. Indulge in a hobby, and create some art to get a feeling of accomplishment, while you can also calm the anxiety by playing some sport. Go out and meet people, and talk to seniors who have faced such a situation. You can also discuss how you feel with your peers and your parents. They can become great support, which will ultimately help you to deal with the stress. Lastly, if you are anxious or stressed out do visit a counsellor who can guide you on the best way forward.”

CBSE Results: Board Exam Outcome Isn't The End Of World, Says Expert

Emphasising how a good or bad result cannot decide the course of a student’s life, Prof Supriya Pattanayak, the Vice Chancellor of Centurion University, Odisha, elaborated on how students must now focus on the next step forward, “As students put in hours of hard work and gave their board exams, you need to understand that you gave your best. Now is not the time to focus your energy on the past, because the result will only reflect an aspect of your persona. This is also the time when students need to figure out their future course of action and select courses where they would like to pursue higher education.”

She further added, “Students should spend time in understanding their core skills, aptitude and their inclination to finalise upon a career path. While your board marks will guide you in the forward direction, you must focus on yourself to understand your likes and dislikes and finally choose a career where you would like to go to work every day. Choose skill-based courses and universities that offer such courses where you can get industry exposure even as you are studying. When you focus on your core skills, your board marks will not impact your future course of action as much as you are thinking.”