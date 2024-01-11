Cervical Cancer: All About Human Papillomavirus And Vaccination - Read Details

January is World Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and it's a global event that's aimed at raising awareness about cervical cancer. According to the World Health Organization, "Cervical cancer develops in a woman's cervix (the entrance to the uterus from the vagina). Almost all cervical cancer cases (99%) are linked to infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact. Although most infections with HPV resolve spontaneously and cause no symptoms, persistent infection can cause cervical cancer in women." Dr Krishnaveni Nayini, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, talks about HPV, vaccination requirements and more.

What is Human Papillomavirus And How It Is Passed On?

Dr Krishnaveni Nayini says, "The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a very common virus. HPV can be easily passed on during any sexual activities between partners. The majority of sexually active men and women will come into contact with HPV at some point in their lives and will spontaneously clear the virus from their bodies within a few months (as happens with other viruses like those for cold and flu). Genital HPV is passed on during sexual activities, including vaginal and anal sex, oral sex and less risky non-penetrative sex."

Often the HPV infection is cleared within two years and it is only when it persists in a small number of women that this may develop into pre-cancerous cells called Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN), says Dr Nayini. "It is important to remember that very few women with these changes go on to have cervical cancer. It is not clear why persistent HPV infection causes more problems in some women than in others."

HPV Vaccination: How Effective Is It

"The HPV vaccine helps to prevent HPV-related cancers from developing in boys and girls. While most types of HPV are harmless, some high-risk types can lead to the development of cancers, including cervical cancer, cancers of the head and neck (mouth and throat) and cancers of the anus and genital areas," says Dr Nayini.



The WHO mentions on its website, "Despite being a preventable and curable disease, cervical cancer is responsible for a large burden of suffering in women around the world, especially in low- and middle-income countries. To uphold the right to health for adolescent girls and women, it is important that disparities in access to high-quality health services are addressed."

The vaccination, as per doctors, should be done preferably between the ages of 9 and 12, before the first sexual encounter, says Dr Pramod Kumar Julka, Senior Director, Medical Oncology, Max Institute of Cancer Care, Lajpat Nagar. "Earlier, we used to say the vaccine should be taken before marriage. But changing times and social practices means it's best to take the vaccine before the first sexual encounter."