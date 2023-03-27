Chai Addict: Here Are 7 Dangerous Side Effects Of Drinking Too Much Tea

Tea is an emotion, a symbol of affection, and the ideal companion for escaping daily tedium! Any tea enthusiast will be able to connect to these passionate comments and how tea affects them emotionally. For a tea enthusiast, the only thing that never changes in this world—from joys to sorrows—is their love of tea! It's understandable that these statements could seem exciting, but could your fondness for tea be harming your metabolism? It's time to pause for a moment and consider the idea that drinking tea in excess can be unhealthy.

Here are 7 Side Effects Of Drinking Too Much Tea:

1. Sleep Disorders

Tea naturally contains caffeine, excessive intake may disrupt your sleep cycle. If you too are suffering from lack of sound sleep or insomnia then blame it on your true love Tea. The presence of caffeine in tea can simply take a toll on your sleep cycle. Caffeine interferes with the melatonin hormone, which affects the sleep pattern.

2. Increased Anxiety And Restlessness

Caffeine is an organic component of tea leaves. Overdosing on caffeine—whether it comes from tea or another source—can exacerbate feelings of tension, anxiety, and restlessness. And the best way to deal with such symptoms is just by reducing tea intake and replacing regular tea with the health variants like chamomile, white tea or green tea.

3. Heartburn And Discomfort

You frequently feel uneasy and uncomfortable after drinking your favourite cup of tea, there is no disputing that! Simply said, heartburn, bloating, and unease are caused by the caffeine in tea aggravating the development of acid in the stomach. Moreover, it contributes to acid reflux within the body.

4. Nausea

Certain compounds in tea may cause nausea, especially when consumed in large quantities or on an empty stomach. The dry, bitter flavour of tea is brought on by tannins found in tea leaves. Tannins' astringent properties can also irritate digestive tissue, which may result in unfavourable sensations like nausea or stomach pain.

5. Headaches

You must have been seeking a cup of tea in the anticipation that it would provide the much-needed headache relief. Regrettably, your headaches can be brought on by this bad habit of yours. Indeed, drinking too much tea or any other form of caffeine won't make you more dependent on it, but it will also make you feel uncomfortable and give you headaches.

6. Dizziness

Although it's a less frequent adverse effect, feeling lightheaded or dizzy may be the result of consuming too much tea's caffeine. It's generally not advised to drink that much tea at once. If you discover that you frequently feel lightheaded after drinking tea, choose a variety with less caffeine or speak with your doctor.

7. Pregnancy complications

Certainly, drinking too much tea during pregnancy can be bad for both the mother and the child. The risk of problems can increase with increased coffee usage. As a result, choosing caffeine-free or herbal tea during pregnancy is advised to prevent difficulties.