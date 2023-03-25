Chaitra Navratri 2023: How Pregnant Ladies Can Fast During Navratri, Expert Explains

The nine-day festival of Navratri is here and fasting is a key ritual of this festival. Though fasting is of utmost importance during this festival, it is important to note that expecting mothers should be extra cautious about it. Long hours of fasting are not advisable for women who are expecting as it may affect the baby's development. Fasting can cause certain complications during pregnancy. If you are expecting a child and you wish to fast, it is essential to consult a doctor first.

Dr Ankita Chandna, Associate Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explains how pregnant ladies can fast during Navratri. “Fasting is usually not recommended, the mother who’s expecting a child should not stay without eating for more than 3-4 hours as it may affect the nutritional status of the baby,” Dr Chandna said.

As per Dr Chandna, in case Navratri fasting has to be followed, then pregnant ladies need to take the following necessary precautions.

Navratri Fasting Tips For Pregnant Ladies:

- Expecting mother should keep herself hydrated and opt for beverages like coconut water, and ‘chhach’ (buttermilk), and avoid having tea or coffee.

- If you are fasting during pregnancy, then you must keep your sugar intake limited so that there are no sudden changes in blood sugar levels.

- Pregnant ladies should opt for fresh vegetables and also have meals that are good in carbohydrates like potato, or sabudana khichdi.

- Expecting mothers can also have vegetables like cabbage, and bottled gourd.

- Avoid fried pooris. Have chapatis made out of ‘kuttu aata,’ as it is a good combination of protein and carbohydrates, and is healthy for the mother and baby’s nutritional needs.

- Pregnant ladies should ppt for roasted or grilled vegetables.

- Instead of going for potato chips that have high calorific value, pregnant ladies can have roasted makhana.

- There should not be fasting for more than 4 hours as there can be sudden changes in blood pressure and sugar.

- If the expecting mother has a medical history of diabetes, anemia, high blood sugar, or hypertension, then fasting is not recommended at all.

- There are sudden changes in metabolic rate that can affect a baby’s health and in the worst cases can cause preterm labour.

- Hence, mothers with medical history should follow respective diets, with medications around the clock, and keep themselves hydrated.