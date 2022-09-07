Changing food patterns are a cause of concern among children

Change in food patterns has played an important role in making children overweight and obese as observed in the recent years. It has become a matter of concern since one in five children studying in schools of Delhi, have been reported obese or overweight.These overweight and obese children have 70% risk of becoming Overweight/ Obese Adults.

Obesity and Diabetes are becoming synonymous and this is known as Diabesity.

Delhi Diabetes Research Centre (DDRC) , Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan (Senior director BLK Max) and his team , Conducted a study to observe the Effect of Food habits on children in 8 schools in Delhi .

In this study 1155 children studying in Class 3rd , 4th and 5th were included and a regular follow up was done . A questionnaire was prepared to know about food habits , choice and change in food habits.

Following questions were asked -

1) how many times in a week do you go to a Fast food outlets ?

a) once. b) twice c) thrice

2) which food item do u like the most ?

a) pizza. b) burgers c) French fries

d) fruits

3) how many soft drinks do you drink in a day ?

a) one. b) two c ) three. d ) none

4) when did u come to know about these fast food items ?

(a) less than 6 months (b) between 6 months - 1 year (c) 1-2 years

d) more than 2 years

5) how did you come to know about these food items ?

a) seniors in schools

b) elders in family

c) television

d) friends

6) how you were influenced for fast food?

a) cousins eating in the family

b) Television and media advertisements

c)parents taking children to fast food outlets during weekends

d) increased pocket money

The analysis of data come eyed during the survey revealed some disturbing facts about eating patterns and preferences for fast foods.

It was observed - 39% of children preferred fast foods like burgers , pizzas , French fries as compared to 11% who liked eating Fruits . 44% of the children drink 1 soft drink per day .

Class 3rd children - only 11 % preferred fast food

Class 4th children -the percentage remarkable increased to 39% preference for fast food .

Class 5th children - alarming observation was that in Class 5th the percentage rose to 66% in these children for preference to fast food.

The present study indicated that a lot of preventable factors like family members , television and media ads play an important role in increasing the preference for fast food among children.

Children started developing preference for Fast food from class 3rd and by the time they reached class 5th majority of them had developed a preference for the fast food.

Recommendations - Since the above category children have the highest incidence to become overweight / obese and this can lead to Diabetes and it's complications in adult years

Intervention should be initiated from class 3rd onwards by Family , schools authorities and media to create an enviornment so that children get in Ines towards healthy food habits.

This is the first step in prevention the epidemic of 'Diabesity' and towards a healthier nation.