Children's Mental Health Awareness Day 2024: Compared to physical health, awareness about mental health has always lagged not just in India, but globally. And when it comes to children's mental health, awareness is further lacking. It's essential to ensure the sound mental health of kids because they are the future of tomorrow and only healthy children grow up to be healthy adults. Every year, Children's Mental Health Awareness Day is observed on May 7. May 7 also marks the beginning of Children's Mental Health Awareness Week, which culminates on May 13.

Schools and teachers play a significant role when it comes to the mental health of children. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, shares that while it's normal for children to act impulsively, it's essential to look out for signs of emotional instability, often characterised by frequent and extreme mood swings. " In recent years, depression among students has become a pressing issue in schools around the globe. Recognising the importance of this issue, schools should take specific measures to deal with students' challenging emotional and psychological behaviour," says Kapur.

Children's Mental Health Awareness Day: Identifying Worrying Signs

Alka Kapur says, "Teachers closely know students, and that’s why they can help them the most by navigating them through the challenges of life and becoming pillars of support in their tough times. To lift the students from depression, they should know the different symptoms of depression." Kapur mentions the following symptoms in kids that teachers should immediately flag and take proactive measures:

Talking about suicide

Losing interest in fun activities

Being lost in their world all the time

How To Help Students With Mental Health Issues

Build A Relationship Based On Trust

The first important thing for teachers is to figure out the core reason for depression or other mental health issues. Teachers should then support children by encouraging them, boosting their confidence, and fostering a relationship based on trust and understanding. "Teachers can incorporate quick mindfulness exercises into regular teaching. These simple yet self-calming skills can be effective in dealing with students' emotions," says Kapur.

Value Students’ Emotions

Students are fragile and need extra care and love, especially when suffering from emotional traumas and depression, says Kapur. "There are times when students don’t get love from their homes, and they seek support from their teachers. That’s why teachers should take care that they don’t attempt any practice that might have a negative effect," says Kapur.

One challenging factor is that students generally don’t talk about their mental state but their actions and behaviour define their state of mind. So a teacher needs to identify that behaviour, and as Kapur points out, "once a teacher knows about the problem, they must encourage them to participate in class activities rather than asking for reasons."

Kapur adds, "Don't make assumptions as to why a student may be struggling and don't criticise them for their behaviour. Instead, try to understand the kids and help them with your support. During their tough times, ensure that you, as their teacher, become a pillar of support."

Teachers mustn’t give up on students when they are struggling with their academic or social life. "Provide them with resources, support, and encouragement to enable them to overcome this tough phase of life," says Kapur.

Communication Is Key

Communication between a teacher and a student can be crucial when it comes to behavioural issues. "Through regular and strategic communication, teachers can manage students’ behavioural issues. "Create a free, open culture where there's freedom of expression that may allow students to vent their fear and anxiety," says Kapur.

Kapur says it's also important to integrate mental health education into the curriculum and address the challenges of a largely digital world." By prioritising mental health, schools play a vital role in creating an environment for students to excel academically and emotionally," she adds.