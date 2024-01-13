Coffee Confessions: Debunking Common Myths And Misconceptions About This Caffeinated Drink

Contrary to the age-old notion that coffee stunts growth, rest assured, it's merely a myth. The belief that coffee leaves you parched is also unfounded; moderate sipping won't leave you high and dry. Beyond dispelling these misconceptions, discover the delightful side of coffee—its role in enhancing cognitive functions and packing a punch of antioxidants. Unlocking the truths behind the beloved beverage, this article explores the myths and facts surrounding coffee consumption to infuse warmth into our understanding of coffee's impact on our daily lives.

In an exlusive interaction with Zee News English, Mishthi Aggarwal Chief Executive Officer 93 Degrees Coffee Roasters talks about the misconceptions about and around drinking coffee.



Myth 1. Coffee Stunts Growth

This is a misconception from older studies linking caffeine to reduced calcium absorption. However, moderate coffee consumption doesn’t affect bone health or growth in children or adults. In fact, coffee contains minerals like magnesium and antioxidants that can support bone health.



Myth 2. Coffee Causes Dehydration

While caffeine has mild diuretic effects, the water in coffee offsets this, so moderate consumption doesn’t lead to dehydration. For most people, coffee contributes to daily fluid intake rather than depleting it.



Myth 3. Coffee Increases Risk of Heart Disease

There was a belief that coffee might raise heart disease risk due to its stimulant effects. However, recent research suggests that moderate coffee consumption is not associated with an increased risk of heart disease. In fact, some studies have found that moderate coffee intake may even have protective effects on the heart.



Myth 4. Coffee Is Highly Addictive

Coffee contains caffeine, which can lead to dependence for some people, causing withdrawal symptoms like headaches when consumption stops suddenly. However, it’s not as addictive as substances like alcohol or drugs. Most coffee drinkers can moderate their intake without severe withdrawal effects.



Myth 5. Coffee Increases Cancer Risk

Historically, coffee was associated with an increased risk of certain cancers. However, recent extensive studies show that moderate coffee consumption is not linked to increased cancer risk. In some cases, coffee may even have protective properties against certain types of cancer due to its antioxidants.



Myth 6. Coffee Is Bad for Your Heart

Contrary to popular belief, moderate coffee consumption is generally safe for the heart. While excessive caffeine intake can temporarily raise heart rate and blood pressure, moderate consumption (3-4 cups per day) is unlikely to pose significant risks to most healthy individuals.



Myth 7. Dark Roasts Have More Caffeine

The caffeine content in coffee beans remains fairly consistent regardless of the roast. Dark roasts have a stronger flavour due to longer roasting times, but they don't necessarily contain more caffeine. On the contrary lighter roasts usually contain slightly more caffeine as lesser gases and compounds have been released from the bean. Caffeine content can vary based on bean type and brewing method, not roast level.