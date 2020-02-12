Coronavirus will be called COVID-19, announces WHO

The deadly novel coronavirus has now got its official name. From now on, the virus will be known as `COVID-19`. In a statement released by the World Health Organisation, its Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "we now have a name for the disease: COVID-19. I`ll spell it: C-O-V-I-D hyphen one nine - COVID-19." He termed the virus as "a common enemy."

The statement was released on Tuesday by the World Health Organisation.

The WHO chief also said that "under agreed guidelines between WHO, the World Organisation for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, we had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease. Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks."

According to the World Health Organisation, there were 42,708 confirmed cases reported in China, and tragically the death toll surpassed 1000 deaths as on Tuesday. "1017 people in China have lost their lives due to this virus. Most of the cases and most of the deaths are in Hubei province. Outside China, there are 393 cases in 24 countries and 1 death," said Dr. Ghebreyesus.

The world health body also said that it had activated a UN Crisis Management Team, to be led by Dr. Mike Ryan that will help the organization focus on the health response while the other agencies could bring their expertise to bear on the wider social, economic and developmental implications of the outbreak so we are all working to our strengths. Dr. Mike Ryan will coordinate the whole UN response.

WHO is also hosting a two-day meeting of more than 400 scientists from around the world, both in person and virtually called Global research and innovation forum on February 11 and 12.