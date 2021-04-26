Covaxin vs Covishield: Everything you need to know about the two vaccines

New Delhi: India is entering its third phase of vaccination program on May 1, under which everyone who is above the age of 18 is eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab. However, to get the vaccine you will have to pre-register yourself on the CoWIN website. The registration begins on April 28.

Currently, only Covaxin and Covishield are available in the Indian market and later government approved foreign vaccines like Sputvik V are also expected to be available to the public.

Unlike the previous phase of vaccination in India, this time the vaccines will be available both in open market and State hospitals. You will have to pay a price to get COVID jab. However, various State governments like Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra and Goa among others have declared vaccine free for all.

Below are all the details about Covaxin and Covishield.

Developers

Covaxin: Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Covishield: Covishield is developed by the Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca and is manufactured in India by Pune’s Serum Institute of India.

Technology

Covaxin: According to Pharmaeasy, “Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine, which has been prepared on a tried and tested platform of dead viruses.

This vaccine is developed with Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell-derived technology. They contain inactivated viruses, which can not infect a person but still can teach the immune system to prepare a defence mechanism against the active virus.”

Covishield: According to Pharmaeasy, “Covishield has been prepared using the viral vector platform which is a totally different technology.

A chimpanzee adenovirus – ChAdOx1 – has been modified to enable it to carry the COVID-19 spike protein into the cells of humans. Well, this cold virus is basically incapable of infecting the receiver but can very well teach the immune system to prepare a mechanism against such viruses.”

Storage

Covaxin: Covaxin can be stored at 2-8 degrees Centigrade.

Covishield: Covishield can be stored at 2-8 degrees Centigrade.

Dosage

Covaxin: You need to take two jabs of Covaxin. The second jab needs to be taken within a time interval of four to six weeks after the first jab.

Covishield: You need to take two jabs of Covishield. The second jab needs to be taken within a time interval of four to eight weeks after the first jab.

Efficacy

Covaxin: Covaxin has recorded an efficacy of 78 per cent in the second interim analysis and is said to be 100 per cent efficient against 'severe COVID-19 disease'.

Covishield: Covishield recorded an overall efficacy of 70 per cent, but it can be over 90 per cent if administered as a half dose followed by a full dose a month later.

Price

Covaxin: Covaxin costs ₹600 per dose for the states and ₹1,200 per dose for private hospitals and ₹150 for Centre.

Covishield: Covishield costs ₹400 per dose to states and ₹600 per dose to private hospitals and ₹150 for Centre.

Many people have criticized vaccines' high selling rates to the state governments. If you wish to get vaccinated at a private hospital, there might be additional service charges as well that the hospital can include in its fee.

Both the vaccines are deemed effective in protecting people against COVID-19, though they are not 100 per cent efficacious and some people might get the virus even after getting vaccinated but the chances of it getting severe are rare.