COVID-19 Lambda variant: Symptoms, origin, nomenclature of the ‘highly transmissible’ virus

New Delhi: Though the coronavirus crisis situation in India has significantly improved in recent weeks but the danger is far from over. India has recorded 45,892 new cases and 817 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the total case count has reached 3,07,09,557.

There are talks about the latest and highly transmissible Lambda variant that can wreak havoc if the situation is not monitored closely. However, in relief-bringing news, it’s been reported that the Lambda variant hasn’t been found in India so far.

Here’s everything we know so far about the variant which originated in Peru and has been detected in 30 countries.

--The newly found Lambda variant in South America has been designated as the 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organisation.

--Public Health England has also designated the Lambda (C.37) variant as a 'variant under investigation (VUI)'.

--The Lambda variant has been detected by South American scientists in Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Argentina. The experts are saying that the Lambda variant has shown multiple mutations in spike protein.

--The main symptoms of this variant are high temperature, continuous cough, loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

--There is a possibility that most people with COVID symptoms will have at least one of these symptoms.

--As one in three people with COVID does not experience symptoms, everyone is advised to get tested regularly to prevent infection.

--Four variants are listed as 'variants of concern' by the WHO.

--Variants of concern on the WHO watchlist include the Alpha variant first detected in the UK. Also on the variant of concern list is the Beta variant first detected in South Africa, the Gamma variant first detected in Brazil and the Delta variant first detected in India.