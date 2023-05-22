Cucumber Health Benefits: 5 Reasons To Add Kheera To Your Summer Diet

Cucumber health benefits: Summer is already in full swing in India. Our emotions, energy levels and general health are being negatively impacted by the extreme heat. People have started preparing for the hot weather and long, humid days. A diet that keeps you cool on the inside is crucial, especially in the summer.

We must adjust our diet to the season and choose meals that are appropriate for the summer. We should avoid foods that have a warm impact on our bodies in addition to adding more hydrating ones. Due to their high water content, many fruits and vegetables are popular in the summer.

You can rely on a variety of fruits and vegetables and cucumber, also known as kheera, is one of these vegetables. Cucumber is a summertime need since it detoxifies the body, keeps you cool from the inside, and is great for your skin.

Including cucumbers in your summer diet can bring several benefits. Here are five reasons why you should consider adding cucumbers to your meals during the summer:

1. Hydrating

Consuming cucumbers helps replenish your body's water levels, promoting overall hydration and aiding in maintaining a healthy body temperature.

2. Rich in vitamins

Cucumbers are packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins K, C and B, as well as minerals like potassium and magnesium.

3. Weight loss friendly

They are low in calories, with about 16 calories per 100 grams, making them a satisfying and guilt-free snack or ingredient for salads and refreshing dishes.

4. Good for heart health

Plant chemicals found in cucumbers reduce cholesterol levels and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cucumbers have naturally high water content and a cooling effect on the body. Incorporating cucumbers into your meals can provide a refreshing sensation, helping you beat the summer heat.

5. Aids in digestive issues

Cucumbers contain a significant amount of dietary fibre, which aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system. Fibre promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and supports gut health.

Since cucumbers are about 96% water, eating them might make you feel fuller for longer. This in turn may assist in weight loss by reducing cravings.

Here are interesting ways to add cucumber to your summer diet:

Cucumber Chaas

Add some cucumber to your chaas (buttermilk) to make it even more delicious and hydrating! This beverage is great for individuals who are dieting and is beneficial for digestion.

Cucumber Coolers

Cucumber and mint or coriander may be combined easily to create a gorgeous green mixture.

Cucumber Salads

Cucumber is one of the many veggies that may be used in salads. A kosambari salad is a good alternative if you like something classic. You will adore the tastes and plenty of nutrients in this moong dal salad.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)