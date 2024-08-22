Cutting Down On Food Waste: 12 Simple Tips For Every Kitchen

Approximately 1.3 billion tons, or roughly one-third, of the food produced worldwide is wasted annually, making food waste a serious problem. Due to the production of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, and the massive water waste (about 170 trillion litres yearly), this waste aggravates the environment. However, people can drastically cut down on food waste, save money, and contribute to environmental protection by making simple adjustments to their cooking, shopping, and eating routines.

12 Ways To Reduce Food Waste -

Shop Wisely - Avoid buying in bulk, to cut down on waste and impulsive purchases, make frequent excursions, finish off all food purchased before buying more, and adhere to a shopping plan.

Properly Store Food - Keep food fresh by storing it correctly to avoid deterioration. To prevent early deterioration, keep items that release ethylene, such as bananas, away from delicate ones, such as apples.

Learn To Preserve - You can increase the shelf life of food, cut down on waste, and save money by using techniques like pickling, drying, and freezing.

Keep Clutter Out Of Your Fridge - Keep food visible in your refrigerator by organising it according to "first in, first out" theory to prevent spoiling.

Preserve Leftovers - To save money and food, store leftovers in transparent containers and set aside a day to consume them.

Consume The Skin - Fruit, vegetable, and poultry skins are full with nutrients. Eating them saves money and cuts down on waste.

Be A Seed Savers -To reap the nutritional advantages of pumpkin and squash seeds, save and roast them.

Create Homemade Stock - To cut down on waste, turn leftover vegetables and meat bones into tasty homemade stock.

Recognize Expiry Dates - Food labels that say "sell by" or "best by" don't always indicate that the food is hazardous. Make wise decisions to cut down on waste.

Compost If You Can - You can use countertop composters in tiny settings to convert food scraps into plant nutrients.

Pack Your Lunch - To cut costs and minimise food waste, bring leftovers to work.

Treat Yourself - For a waste-free, natural beauty routine, make your own skincare products from overripe avocados or leftover coffee grounds.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)