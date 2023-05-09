Debunked! 7 Common Myths About Cataracts You Should Stop Believing

Eye Care Tips: Cataract is the most common cause of visual impairment mostly in elderly but it can involve any age. Millions of people all over the world suffer from this condition. It is an aging process of natural lens present in our eye which becomes cloudy as the age progresses. Additionally, unless the cataract has progressed to an advanced state, it is one of the most neglected conditions.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr. Priyanka Singh, Consultant & Eye Surgeon, Neytra Eye Centre talks about the common myths associated around cataracts- eye ailment which mostly occurs in older adults but is also affecting kids.

Despite the fact that cataracts are prevalent, there are a lot of myths surrounding both the disease and the procedure used to treat it. So, it is necessary to bust common myths associated with cataract surgery.

Myth 1: Cataract surgery needs to be done only when it is mature or ripen

Cataract surgery should be done whenever the patient experiences blurring of vision. We should not wait until it becomes mature. Because a mature and hardened cataract increases the risk of complications during the surgery. The results are best and fast, while it is operated at an early stage.

Myth 2: Cataract can be cured with eyedrops or lifestyle changes

No, Cataract can't be cured with any eyedrop or vitamins or lifestyle changes. These measures can help delay the development of cataract. But once it is formed; only treatment is surgery.

Myth 3: Cataract surgery is long and painful

Cataract surgery is one of the most safe, fast and completely painless surgeries. It usually takes 10-15 mins, and no admission is necessary.

Myth 4: Only old people develop Cataracts

It is a disease of aging, but it can also develop in babies, teenagers or young adults. It can also occur following trauma or some medicines or due to some disease like diabetes.

Myth 5: Cataracts are growth on eyes

These are not growth. Instead, it is the clouding of our natural lens present in the eye.

Myth 6: Cataracts grow back after the surgery

Cataract does not grow back after surgery. However, after a few years of surgery, there occurs clouding of the membrane that holds the artificial lens in place. A hole is made in that membrane through laser to improve the vision. It is a non-painful office/ OPD procedure which gets completed in 5 minutes.

Myth7 : The recovery from cataract surgery is long, in bed rest is required

The recovery occurs in two to three days. The vision keeps on improving for 1-2 weeks. Patients can join back duties after 3 days. There is no restriction of diet, walking, bathing, room lights only heavy lifting and splashing water to eyes are avoided for two three weeks.

Dr Priyanka concludes, "Don't keep the fear about having cataract surgery to yourself; talk to your ophthalmologist about it. If eye conditions run in your family, this is of extreme importance."

Track your eye health by getting routine eye examinations.