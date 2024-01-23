Dehydration Control: 10 Travel Essentials To Ensure You Stay Hydrated On The Move

Staying hydrated is essential for several reasons. Adequate hydration means that your body temperature remains regulated, joints are well lubricated, you are sleeping better and your cognition and mood are also in top order. Hydration also ensures the body is free of infections and that organs are functioning properly. Sometimes, problems arise when we travel because, in the hustle and bustle, we often forget to drink enough fluids.

Sweta Himatsingka, Nutritionist at Fast&Up, shares, "Travelling can be exhilarating, but it often comes with challenges, and one of the most common is staying adequately hydrated. Whether you're exploring a bustling city or hiking through picturesque landscapes, maintaining proper hydration is crucial for your well-being. Dehydration can adversely affect your energy levels, mood, and overall health. Fortunately, there are practical strategies to ensure you stay adequately hydrated while on the move."

Importance Of Staying Hydrated

So how long can you go without water? Sweta Himatsingka says, "The human body can live without meals for up to two weeks, which is a remarkably long time. But you can only last for roughly three days without water. Your body is made up of 70-80 billion cells, and 75-80 per cent of these cells live in water." Himatsingka adds that water is necessary for a huge number of biological functions, including, but not limited to:

● Maintaining optimal temperature.

● Keeping joints healthy.

● Facilitating nutrient transport to cells.

● Preservation of organ function.

● Aiding the immune system.

Signs Of Dehydration

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluid than it takes in, leading to an imbalance, says Himatsingka. Common signs include:

● Dark yellow urine, a decrease in urine frequency, or concentrated urine with a strong odour.

● Thirst is a primary indicator, signalling the body's need for more fluids. Dry mouth and sticky saliva may also be present.

● Inadequate hydration can cause fatigue, dizziness, and headaches, impacting cognitive function, dryness, rapid heartbeat, cramps, and so on.

How To Stay Hydrated When You Are On The Move

Himatsingka shares essential tips that will help you stay hydrated while on the move and highlights items to include in your travel kit to ensure you're prepared for any adventure.

1) Bring Reusable Water Bottle

Carry a reusable water bottle to minimise single-use plastic waste and make it easy to stay hydrated throughout the day. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water daily, adjusting based on your activity level and the climate of your destination.

2) Portable Water Purification

Consider including portable water purification options in your travel kit, such as water purification tablets or a compact water filter. These tools can help ensure that you have access to clean water wherever your journey takes you.

3) Chia seeds

Chia seeds are considered energy-boosting foods and have hydrophilic properties. Chia seeds absorb 9 to 12 times their weight in water, which means that eating them can help you stay hydrated longer.

4) Electrolyte Supplements

Long hours of travel, especially by air, can lead to dehydration. Combat this by including electrolyte supplements in your travel kit. They can help replenish essential minerals lost through sweating and keep your body well-balanced. There are quick ways to refuel electrolytes. Effervescent is the most convenient to carry, especially for travellers.

5) Hydration-Boosting Foods

Pack snacks rich in water content, such as fruits (watermelon, oranges, and berries) and vegetables (cucumbers and celery). These not only provide essential nutrients but also contribute to your daily fluid intake.

6) Insulated Water Bottle

For those hot summer days or cold winter excursions, invest in an insulated water bottle. These bottles can keep your beverages at the desired temperature for an extended period, ensuring a refreshing sip when you need it most.

7) Hydration Reminder App

Consider downloading a hydration reminder app on your smartphone. These apps can send periodic alerts, reminding you to take a break and hydrate. Set personalised goals based on your activity level and the climate of your destination.

8) Avoid Excessive Alcohol And Caffeine

Both alcohol and caffeine have diuretic effects, meaning they can increase urine production and contribute to dehydration. Limit your consumption of alcoholic and caffeinated beverages and balance them with ample water intake to offset their dehydrating effects.

9) Stay Mindful Of The Climate

Hot and humid conditions can lead to increased sweating, while cold and dry environments may result in increased respiratory water loss. Adjust your water intake based on the climate, and be proactive in preventing dehydration.

10) Sun Protection

Pack a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a high-SPF sunscreen to shield yourself from the sun's rays. This helps prevent sunburn and minimises the risk of dehydration caused by excessive heat.

"Staying hydrated while travelling is not just a matter of comfort; it's crucial for your overall health and well-being. By incorporating these essentials into your travel kit, you can ensure that you have the tools needed to stay hydrated wherever your adventures take you. So, before you embark on your next journey, pack smart, stay hydrated, and make the most of every moment on the road," signs off Sweta Himatsingka.